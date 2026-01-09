Fans of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Are Ready for Power Struggles in Season 3 — Here's When It's Out Gojo is under control and Yuji is being hunted; let the games begin. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 9 2026, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Crunchyroll

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen was filled with intrigue and power struggles, all circling around the ultra-powerful Gojo. The Higher-ups don't like Gojo's plans, and they're busy throwing monkey wrenches into everyone else's plans in an attempt to steer the future in the direction they want.

Article continues below advertisement

Gojo protected Yuji for his own purposes until he was thrown into a containment box to try to nullify his power. Now, Yuji is vulnerable and has been sentenced to death, with numerous powerful people hunting him. That's not all that happened in Season 2, but it set the stage for the power struggles that would come. Which brings us to Season 3, due to release in 2026. When exactly will the Season 3 English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen come out? We have excellent news.

Article continues below advertisement

When will the Season 3 dub of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' come out?

The wait for Season 3 became an interesting experience for anime-only fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans spent the time speculating, formulating theories, and guessing about what would happen, even as manga readers bit their tongues to avoid giving it all away.

So, when will the anime-onlys get a chance to watch Season 3 with an English dub? Great news, it has now been released on Crunchyroll as of Jan. 8, 2026. Season 3 won't just bring more trials for Yuji and questions for the future of the omnipotent Gojo; it's bringing back a whole cast of characters that are sure to be absolute menaces for everyone else.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Crunchyroll, characters who will be returning for Season 3 include Yuji and Gojo, Megumi, Maki, Yuta, Choso, Yuki, Master Tengen, Kinji, Kirara, Naoya, Hiromi, Fumihiko, Reggie Star, Kogane, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Season 3 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' about?

Which begs the question: What exactly is Season 3 about? If you've read the manga, you already know what's coming. But for the anime-only fans, there are some major questions about what happens with Gojo nullified and Yuji increasingly cornered by his ops.

Yuji and his allies have death sentences on their head, and they're facing a death tournament. With Gojo unable to help, the power dynamics are shifting quickly, meaning it's anyone's game moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Yuji and Choso have struck an unlikely allyship, and they're working to prepare for the tournament while also trying to free Gojo. Without giving away the manga, it's hard to talk about what to expect in Season 3, but it seems likely that Yuji will face some difficult decisions and a few flashpoints that could change his future plans.