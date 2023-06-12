Home > Entertainment > Anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Returns for a Long-Awaited Season 2 — Here's When We Can Expect It To Stream When is the release date for Season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 12 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Toho Animation

In terms of unique stories, impressively-animated fight sequences, and catchy theme songs that are impossible to get out of your head, few anime shows check off all these boxes quite like Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on the ongoing manga series by Gege Akutami, the anime comes from MAPPA Studio and first premiered back in October 2020. The series quickly became one of the most popular anime of the season and was even named "Anime of the Year" at the 5th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Though the series has been followed up with a massively successful prequel film that was released to commercial success in both Japan and in limited worldwide theatrical releases, the actual weekly series has not seen a continuation since the first season ended back in March of 2021. As of now, however, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to return with all-new episodes in 2023. Here's everything you should know about Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, including its release date.

When is the release date for 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2?

Jujutsi Kaisen follows high school student Yuji Itadori. After becoming the host of a powerful Cursed Spirit named Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji is brought into custody by an organization of Jujutsu sorcerers. Though they plan to exorcise Sukuna in a ritual that will kill Yuji, Yuji's ability to retain his humanity and keep Sukuna prompts one of the higher-ups to keep him alive. He then trains alongside other up-and-coming sorcerers to fight other Curses while finding a way to safely sever Yuji's connection with Sukuna.

The first season aired with 24 episodes between October 2020 and March 2021. It was followed by Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel movie that follows some of the sorcerers who would go on to train Yuji and his friends. Though the film came out in December 2021, news about a second season for the anime wouldn't come until several months later in February 2022. By then, it was officially confirmed that Season 2 would be coming out. More than a year later, new episodes are officially on the horizon.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to premiere on July 6. Like its predecessor, it will run for approximately 24 episodes across six months. Reportedly, the new episodes will adapt the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc as well as the "Shibuya Incident arc." The series will likely stream on Crunchyroll, where both the first season and the film can already be streamed.

Is 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 out on Netflix?

Crunchyroll is your best bet to watch both new and old episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen. As of this writing, the series is not available on Netflix in the US, nor is it likely to receive Season 2 when it begins airing. Netflix tends to employ odd release schedules with their anime content as well, either opting to release them as full-season batches several months after their Japanese broadcast or as weekly releases two weeks after they premiere in Japan.