Home > Entertainment > Anime > Attack on Titan Source: Pony Canyon 'Attack on Titan: Chronicle' Is a Good Way to Catch up on the Popular Anime Series Quickly What is 'Attack on Titan: Chronicle'? This compilation film was released back in 2020 in both Japan and internationally. Here's what you should know. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 3 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Few anime have had the large cultural impact that Attack on Titan has had. Since the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama's manga first debuted in 2013, the franchise has become an international success. The manga became one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 110 million copies in circulation. The anime has won several awards for achievements in animation and voice-over performances. In the US, the series is streaming on several outlets including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

The manga previously ended in April 2021 with the anime officially concluding in Fall 2023. With all of its streaming options available, there are plenty of ways for people to catch up on the series in its entirety. We've previously covered how to watch the series in chronological order with all of its side-stories, but something we didn't cover is Attack on Titan: Chronicle, referred to by some fans as Attack on Titan: Episode Chronicle. Here's what you should know about this entry.

Source: Wit Studio

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Attack on Titan: Chronicle'? It covers plenty of episodes.

Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager and his friends who live in one of three isolated cities where enormous walls protect the citizens from giant man-eating Titans who roam the outside, all while keeping humanity trapped within. One day, a 60-meter-tall Titan destroys the entryway to the wall, allowing the Titans to breach the city and devour its residents. Eren and his friends then train for years as part of the Survey Corps to fight back against the Titans and reclaim their freedom.

As their battle against the Titans rages on, Eren and the Survey Corps begin to discover more about where the Titans come from and the true nature behind their existence within the walls. Deceit, conspiracy, and violence plague their efforts as they attempt to rid themselves of the Titan menace, but the truth behind their conflict ends up being more horrifying than anyone could have imagined.

Article continues below advertisement

The story has unfolded in four seasons, with the fourth and final season having been split into multiple parts. There are plenty of ways for newcomers or fans in need of a refresher to watch all of the episodes, but Attack on Titan: Chronicle may make the binge-watch a little easier on folks. Chronicle is actually a two-hour compilation film that came out in 2020. Rather than add anything new, it recaps the events of the first three seasons of the anime, concentrating on key aspects of the plot.

Article continues below advertisement

Chronicle is actually the fourth compilation film to be released. The first compilation covered episodes 1-13 of the series, the second, covered episodes 14-25, and the third covered 26-37. In essence, Chronicle covers all of those bases while also capping off with a Season 3 recap. Anime compilation films typically lack the character development and narrative nuance that watching the series in full would have, but it's a good way to brush up on necessary information for the show in a timely manner.