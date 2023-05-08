Home > Entertainment > Anime > Demon Slayer Source: ufotable Season 3 of 'Demon Slayer' Began in April 2023 — When Is It Streaming on Hulu? When will Season 3 of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' be on Hulu? The new season premiered in Japan in April 2023, but is streaming internationally. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 8 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

After several movies and a somewhat lengthy broadcast hiatus, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is officially back on a weekly basis with new episodes. Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado, an aspiring Demon Slayer who fights in order to protect his younger sister Nezuko, who was turned into a demon but is able to retain her humanity in some form. Tanjiro soon joins the Demon Slayer Corps and takes on powerful demons alongside his new allies.

Season 3, more accurately referred to as the Swordsmith Village Arc, began airing on Fuji TV in April 2023. Luckily, it's already streaming internationally for anyone who wants to keep up regularly. However, some fans are currently wondering when the season will start streaming on Hulu. It's available in multiple places, but your mileage may vary. Here's what you should know about when and where Demon Slayer is streaming.

When will 'Demon Slayer' Season 3 be on Hulu?

Season 3 of Demon Slayer first premiered on April 9. In the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro seeks out swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his katana. The anime is currently streaming on a weekly basis on Crunchyroll, but if you happen to find yourself with a Hulu subscription instead, you may have to wait a little longer. The green-tinted streaming service is currently streaming the first two seasons of Demon Slayer, but the third has not yet arrived.

This seems to echo the anime's past Hulu releases. Season 2, the Entertainment District Arc, premiered in Japan and on Crunchyroll in October 2021, but it wouldn't arrive on Hulu until a couple of months later in December. It stands to reason that Season 3 will follow suit and that we may not see Season 3 episodes on the service until the Summer of 2023 at the earliest. No official confirmation on this has been made, however.

