One of the most popular animes out right now is Demon Slayer, in which a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado goes on a quest to become a demon slayer himself after his sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. He's on a path not only to find a way to turn her back into a human, but to end the demon that changed the course of her life and killed the rest of their family.With season 2 of Demon Slayer airing now, fans are getting even more action, characters, and info about the world of demons than ever before. One fight has lasted at least three episodes so far, but who's counting? \n\nIf anything, all the action has got us excited for more to come. So when is the Demon Slayer season 3 release date?When is the 'Demon Slayer' Season 3 release date?Unfortunately for fans of Demon Slayer, there's no official release date for the third season of the anime, although it's most likely going to happen considering how popular the series is. According to Parrot Analytics, the anime's first season has had an "Outstanding" rating in terms of viewership in the U.S. for all of Jan. 2022. It has over 17 times the average viewership compared to most shows in the country.Plus, Mugen Train was very popular as well. Serving as a bridge between Demon Slayer's first and second seasons, the movie is all about keeping a train full of humans safe as a powerful demon does whatever is necessary to kill Tanjiro along with his friends and a member of the Hashira, a group of the most talented and powerful demon slayers of them all. According to Game Rant, it's the highest-grossing anime film of all time.Will 'Demon Slayer' Season 3 be on Netflix?Right now, only the first season of Demon Slayer is on Netlfix. Because Season 2 is still airing on other platforms, it may be a while before we can watch it on that particular streaming service, if ever at all. For now, new episodes of the anime are streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The movie Mugen Train is also available on Hulu.Season 2 of Demon Slayer is also still missing a dubbed version. At this point, it's unclear whether they have been recorded yet, so the only option for watching the anime now is with subtitles for the Japanese voice acting. This isn't uncommon — in fact, dubs are often released for a show months after the Japanese version, so we'll all have to read the screen for some time before we have another option. \n\nYou can watch new episodes of Demon Slayer's second season every Sunday on Crunchyroll and Hulu.