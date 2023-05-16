Home > Entertainment > Anime Source: Toho Animation The Dub for 'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Is Already out — When Will It Be on Hulu? When will 'My Hero Academia' Season 6 be dubbed on Hulu? The season premiered in October 2022 and aired up unti late March of 2023. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 16 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

A hero's duty is never quite done, especially in My Hero Academia. The popular shonen anime follows Izuku Midoriya, a powerless boy in a world where the vast majority of the population are born with superpowers. After receiving training and an inherited superpower from Japan's Number 1 hero All Might, Izuku goes on to attend the prestigious UA Acadamy. Here, he trains alongside his fellow students to become a professional superhero and follow in All Might's footsteps and become a great hero.

Based on the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi, the anime adaptation first premiered in April 2016 and became an ongoing series for several seasons, achieving an international fanbase early in its broadcast. In October 2022, the anime premiered its sixth season, which concluded in late March 2023 and will be followed by a seventh. Though the episodes are currently available to stream on several platforms in multiple languages, fans are wondering when will the show's English dub premiere on Hulu.

When will 'My Hero Academia' Season 6 be dubbed on Hulu?

Season 6 has some of the darkest MHA arcs that the story has to offer. It follows Izuku as he and his fellow students face off against the Paranormal Liberation Front led by Tomura Shigaraki, a Villain made to inherit powers similar to Izuku. The ensuing conflict leads to an immense dystopian fallout where society has lost their faith in heroes and attempt to fight Villains on their own, causing widespread panic and destruction.

The season was simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu, with the English dub of episodes being streamed on Crunchyroll two weeks after their Japanese broadcast premiere. As of this writing, the entire sixth season has been dubbed into English and is available on Crunchyroll. However, there is no official word on when the dub will be available on Hulu for those with limited streaming subscription options.

