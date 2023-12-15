Home > Entertainment > Anime > Jujutsu Kaisen Aoi Todo Suffers a Major Blow in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' — What Happened to Him? What happened to Aoi Todo in 'Jujutsu Kaisen'? The popular character arrives to assist during the Shibuya Incident, but suffers a major blow. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 15 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: MAPPA

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are being put through the wringer lately. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's original manga follows Yuji Itadori, a young man whose body becomes inhabited by a dangerous cursed spirit named Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji soon enrolls in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School to learn how to use his newfound jujutsu abilities and suppress Sukuna in the process.

Season 2 of the anime adapts the infamous Shibuya Incident arc, in which a group of powerful cursed spirits launch a full-scale assault on Shibuya in an effort to seal away all-powerful sorcerer Gojo Satoru and destroy humanity in the process. This particular story arc sees major tragedy befall several beloved characters, including that of Aoi Todo. But even for an arc that kills off several fan favorites, Todo arguably has it worse than others. What happened to Todo in the anime?

Aoi Todo gets nerfed hard in 'Jujutsu Kaisen'.

As a refresher, Aoi Todo is a powerful Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer who attends the Jujutsu High School in Kyoto. He is introduced in Season 1 and becomes fast friends with Yuji, who becomes his inadvertent protege as Todo trains him in some advanced jujutsu techniques. As a sorcerer, Todo wields his own "Boogie Woogie" technique, which allows him to swap the places of any two things with cursed energy in his immediate vicinity simply by clapping his hands.

Todo and his considerable fighting abilities prove invaluable during the Shibuya Incident. As the jujutsu sorcerers defending the city experience major losses that traumatize Yuji, Todo arrives to help Yuji regain his composure. They soon team up to fight Mahito and his army of transfigured creatures and briefly manage to turn the tide. Unfortunately, Mahito proves to be a bit too clever for the two of them to handle.

After unleashing a brief Domain Expansion, Mahito touches Todo on his hand and nearly turns him into one of his transfigured humans. However, Todo makes an enormous sacrifice by cutting off his own hand before the transformation can affect the rest of his body. He still manages to activate Boogie Woogie by clapping his remaining hand with Mahito's, allowing Yuji to deliver a devastating blow.

