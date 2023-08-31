Home > Entertainment > Anime > Jujutsu Kaisen The Shibuya Incident Arc Is Officially Upon Us in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 Here's everything you should know about the Shibuya Incident arc of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'. New episodes of the popular anime returned on Aug. 31. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 31 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, rejoice! The award-winning anime is officially back with new episodes. Based on the manga series by Gege Akutami, the series follows Yuji Itadori, an up-and-coming jujutsu sorcerer learning how to harness his spiritual powers while keeping the powerful cursed demon within him at bay. When Season 2 began back in July, the series kicked off with a flashback arc centered around Yuji's mentor, Satoru Gojo.

Article continues below advertisement

After a brief hiatus following the end of the flashback, the show returned with new episodes firmly set in the present day. We'll finally get to see what Yuji and the rest of his companions at the Tokyo Jujutsu School have been up to after all this time. But it isn't all fun and games. We're about to enter the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans who have read the manga have long dreaded the arrival of this arc, considering its violent implications. Here's what you ought to know about the new arc.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what you ought to know about the Shibuya Incident arc of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'.

We've previously laid out what the arc itself is about, but here's a quick refresher. The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature a major turning point in the series. As part of his nefarious schemes, Suguru Geto and his army of especially powerful Curses plan to enact a dangerous plan to deal with Gojo, revered by all as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer in history. Knowing that defeating Gojo is impossible, they instead plan to seal him away.

To that end, they've been preparing to launch a full-scale assault of Curses on the city of Shibuya as a diversion. Every sorcerer in the area will have to give it their all to defend the city while making sure that Geto doesn't succeed in his plan.

Article continues below advertisement

The anime is slated to adapt the arc in its entirety, though the structure for its release thus far is admittedly rather unique. We know that Season 2 of the anime, which premiered on July 6, will last 23 episodes. Five of those episodes have already been dedicated to the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" flashback arc. After the arc ended on Aug. 3, the show took a brief three-week hiatus.

Article continues below advertisement

The rest are solely dedicated to the events of the Shibuya Incident, which accounts for 18 episodes. That's a lot of time dedicated to one of the most pivotal arcs of the series, so we can expect the animation team at MAPPA to deliver in spades throughout this episode count. As of this writing, the series is looking to stick to a usual weekly release, barring any delays for either broadcast or production.