Why Sparda Is Missing in ‘Devil May Cry’ and What We Know About His Death Sparda saved humanity, but his mysterious death still leaves the biggest question in 'Devil May Cry' unanswered. By Darrell Marrow Published May 13 2026, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/DDF

Sparda may not show up much in Devil May Cry, but the franchise seemingly lives in his shadow. Sparda is the legendary demon warrior who turned against the Underworld and fought for humanity. After defeating Mundus and protecting the human world, Sparda became known as the Legendary Dark Knight.

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He later had twin sons, Dante and Vergil, with a human woman named Eva. Dante inherited his father’s demon blood but chose to protect humanity. Vergil became obsessed with power and Sparda’s legacy. However, Sparda himself is nowhere to be found.

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So, what happened to Sparda?

Canon keeps Sparda’s ending vague, but the original Devil May Cry simply says he preserved harmony “until his death.” Essentially, Sparda died before the main events of the series. The games never show his death on-screen, and Capcom has not explained exactly how or when it happened.

However, his absence fuels Dante and Vergil’s messy dynamic. Dante carries the “son of Sparda” label but rejects the obsession with power. Vergil chases Sparda’s strength and loses himself trying to claim it. Nero gets pulled into that same family drama when Devil May Cry 5 reveals that Vergil is his father. Dante tells him, “He’s your father,” and makes it clear he cannot let Nero kill “your old man.”

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Other characters have left the series in different ways. Vergil disappears after Devil May Cry 3 and later returns as Nelo Angelo under Mundus’ control before the story brings him back again. In Devil May Cry 5, V does not simply disappear. He reunites with Urizen, and the two halves become Vergil again.

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Dante and Vergil also leave the human world at the end of Devil May Cry 5. They travel into the Underworld to cut the Qliphoth roots and seal the portal. “We need to sever the Qliphoth roots in the Underworld itself. Then, we’ll seal the portal with the Yamato,” Vergil explains.

What is the story behind ‘Devil May Cry?’

The main plot follows Dante and his crew as they stop demons from invading the human world. However, underneath the monster-slaying, Devil May Cry focuses on family drama. Dante and Vergil respond to Sparda’s legacy in opposite ways. Dante uses his power to protect people. Vergil treats power as survival. Nero breaks that cycle by refusing to let his father and uncle kill each other.

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Devil May Cry launched in 2001 as a new action series from Capcom and quickly became one of the biggest names in hack-and-slash gaming. The Devil May Cry series has sold more than 33 million units worldwide, according to Capcom. Devil May Cry 5 alone has topped 10 million units, boosted by strong catalog sales and renewed attention after the 2025 Netflix animated series.