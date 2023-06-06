Distractify
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Have Called It Quits — What Went Wrong?

After a brief romance, Taylor Swift and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy have gone their separate ways. Why did they break up? Read on for details!

Jun. 6 2023
By

Jun. 6 2023, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

After a brief fling, Taylor Swift and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits. The well-known musicians, who have been close friends for years, first fueled romance rumors in early May 2023.

Just one month later, their whirlwind romance ran its course — what went wrong? Why did Taylor and Matty break up? Read on for all the juicy deets about their split.

Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?

On Monday, June 5, TMZ reported that Taylor and Matty were no longer together, with a friend close to the situation revealing that the "Karma" songstress is currently single. Another source soon spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed the reason behind their split.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," the source told the outlet. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

A third source disclosed to People that Taylor and Matty were never serious: "She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun."

"There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again," they added. "It was a good time and ran its course."

As expected, Swifties were overjoyed to hear the "All Too Well" is no longer dating Matty — sounds mean, right? Well, many aren't big fans of the singer because of multiple controversies, including racial insensitivity and past comments about Taylor. Now, before his short-lived romance with Taylor in 2023, many thought the two were dating in 2014.

When asked about those rumors in 2016 with Q Magazine, Matty denied the romance.

"It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift," he said, per Elle. "The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would've been, 'F--king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend. You know, 'F--k. That.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."

