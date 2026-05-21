The Deep’s Death in 'The Boys' Explained: Why the Fish Ultimately Turned on Him The ocean did not forget The Deep’s mess, and the finale turned his own powers into his punishment. By Darrell Marrow Published May 21 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Deadeye Studios

After years of using sea creatures, hurting people, following Homelander, and acting like the world’s messiest Aquaman knockoff, Kevin Moskowitz, better known as The Deep, got taken out by marine life.

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The Boys wrapped its fifth and final season with Episode 8, “Blood and Bone.” The finale closed out big major storylines, including Homelander’s shocking death, Butcher’s final attempt to destroy all Supes, and The Deep’s brutal ocean death. However, some fans may have missed the drama. Now they want to know how The Deep went from the ocean’s favorite Supe to a meal for the fish.

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Why did the fish kill The Deep?

The fish and sea creatures attacked The Deep because they blamed him for a massive pipeline disaster that killed billions of marine animals. In Season 5, The Deep publicly supported a Vought Petroleum pipeline near Alaska. Black Noir II later sabotaged the pipeline as revenge after The Deep killed Adam Bourke with an eel.

The spill destroyed ocean life on a horrifying scale, and the sea creatures held The Deep responsible because he endorsed the project and helped sell Vought’s ocean-friendly lie. “We know, Kevin. We know it was you,” a dying fish named Jeremy told him. The Deep died during his final fight with Starlight. She pushed him into the water, which turned out to be the worst place he could have landed. Once he hit the ocean, sea creatures swarmed him.

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The octopus incident also came back to haunt him. The Deep had a relationship with Ambrosius, an octopus voiced by Tilda Swinton. In Season 4, Ambrosius confronted him about Sister Sage and his insecurities. The Deep lost his temper, broke her tank, and left her to suffocate. Ambrosius’s final words were, “I love you.” In the finale, Ambrosius’s death became part of The Deep’s punishment. As the marine animals attacked him, they reminded him of the hurt he caused her. “Justice for Ambrosius,” one sea creature chanted. Another yelled, “Say her name.”

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What did The Deep do?

The Deep’s downfall started way before the finale. In Season 1, he assaulted Starlight after she joined The Seven. Vought ultimately exiled him for his actions toward Starlight before he later rejoined The Seven after pledging loyalty to Homelander.

Source: Mega

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From there, The Deep kept choosing power over accountability. He chased Homelander’s approval, killed Adam Bourke with an eel, helped Vought’s corrupt machine, and ignored the harm he caused until it finally circled back to him. The Deep’s whole identity depended on the ocean loving him. He could talk to fish. He could breathe underwater. He branded himself as the king of the sea. But by the end, the sea wanted nothing to do with him.