A House Explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania Claimed the Lives of Five People, and the Internet Wants Answers Why did the house in Plum explode? The explosion has claimed the lives of five people, and folks wants answers about what started the incident. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 14 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

It seems like these days, tragic house explosions are not as rare as they should be. In case you’ve been out of the loop, there was a house explosion at the Rustic Ridge housing development in Plum, Penn., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Unfortunately, it was announced that four people were initially found dead as a result of the incident. However, a Sunday, Aug. 13 press conference confirmed that the death toll increased to five people, with one of the deceased parties being a young child.

Additionally, several people were hospitalized and over 50 firefighters on the scene were treated for minor issues. The wreckage also damaged and destroyed over a dozen homes. With that in mind, folks are wondering what could be the cause of the explosion. Here’s everything that we know.

The cause of the Plum house explosion is currently unknown.

According to CBS News, the cause of the Plum house explosion is currently unknown. Officials told the outlet that the investigation is expected to possibly last for years as it will be a “slow and long process.”

The outlet shares that the authorities received a call moments before 10:30 a.m. EST that multiple houses caught fire due to an explosion. Unfortunately, Allegheny County officials said that firefighters and officers found "people trapped under the debris.” According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, due to the way the homes are constructed, it can take officials a long time to assess the cause of the fire.

The #PlumExplosion may be the craziest real thing I have ever seen, right up there with 9/11. God bless the 5 dead, 3 injured, peace be with their families and neighbors. The blast destroyed 3 houses, damaged at least 12 more. This's happened for years, now #Ring doorbells. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Lj0pazAA6q — Billy MacLeod (@BillyMacLeod) August 14, 2023

The publication shared that there is a pipeline that runs behind the development along with two gas wells located within 1,000 feet of the home that exploded. Plus, the home development is surrounded by gas wells and shallow oil while sitting on top of an abandoned mine land. That said, it will be some time before we discover the true cause of the explosion.

Neighborhood residents shared that the explosion destroyed their homes.

As folks are sending their grievances to the families of those who lost their loved ones, residents have been vocal about the damage their homes have sustained from the explosion.

"It's just tragic, I mean, it looks like a war zone — it looks like a bomb hit our neighborhood, and it's just unfortunate," neighbor Rafal Kolankowski told the Pittsburgh Gazette. "I was just with some of the neighbors yesterday, right, and now this happens." Rafal shared that the explosion broke windows in his house and knocked him and his wife to the ground. Once he checked on his family, he went outside with other neighbors and found a woman who said her father was in the basement and her mother was upstairs.

The house explosion in Plum Borough is one of multiple houses that exploded in the last 5 years. I guess that’s what happens when you build an entire borough on top of old coal mines. — LaBEARfana (@Sandernista412) August 14, 2023