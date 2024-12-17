The Real Reason Why Disney Cut "When Love Is Gone" from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' Some fans argue that cutting the song leaves the scene feeling incomplete, but others suggest it "is sort of out of place." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 17 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Disney

When The Muppet Christmas Carol first hit theaters in 1992, something was missing — a key moment that viewers would later catch in the full-screen home video release. The song "When Love Is Gone," sung by Belle (played by Meredith Braun) as she mourns the end of her relationship with Ebenezer Scrooge, was cut from the theatrical version.

Now, as the holidays approach fans revisiting The Muppet Christmas Carol are once again asking: Why was "When Love Is Gone" removed from the movie in the first place? The answer is pretty straightforward.

Why did they cut "When Love Is Gone" from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'?

The song "When Love Is Gone" was cut from The Muppet Christmas Carol because then-Disney head Jeffrey Katzenberg felt it was too sad for a kids' movie, according to IMDb. Apparently, director Brian Henson protested the decision, but by then, it was already final.

While some fans argue that cutting the song leaves the scene feeling incomplete, others on Reddit suggest it "is sort of out of place." They point out that while the song "fits the story at that point, we already know what happened," adding that it’s a "long diversion in a story that keeps going until it drags a bit there ... telling us what we know."

A few Redditors weighed in on the topic in another thread, and while many die-hard Muppet fans wish the song were included in all versions of the film, others have mixed opinions. Redditor @TheVoicesOfBrian admitted that while The Muppet Christmas Carol is probably their favorite Christmas movie, they felt "When Love Is Gone" "drags the movie to a screeching halt" and suggested it might have worked better as a duet between Scrooge and Belle.

Others echoed similar sentiments, though some argued that cutting the song makes the film's finale, "The Love We Found," feel out of place without it.

"When Love Is Gone" is still included in many versions of 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' available today.

Although "When Love Is Gone" was cut from the theatrical release of The Muppet Christmas Carol, moviegoers who purchased select home video versions were able to see the deleted scene. According to reports, all full-screen home video copies — including VHS and LaserDisc — feature the song after director Brian Henson insisted on its inclusion. The Kermit's 50th Anniversary Edition DVD also reportedly includes the song, per IMDb, along with the UK re-release from Park Circus in 2012.

What’s more, "When Love Is Gone" is also available on Disney+ for subscribers streaming The Muppet Christmas Carol. While the film itself doesn’t include the song in its main version, you can find it under the "Extras" tab, where it’s listed as "Deleted Song: 'When Love Is Gone.'"