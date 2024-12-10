10 Christmas Movies That Let the Magic of Santa Shine Without Spoiling the Secret Christmas movies like 'Klaus' and 'Arthur Christmas' don't spoil the Santa secret! By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 10 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: CBS

It's the holiday season, and we're all about preserving the magic —including the secret of Santa Claus! While some Christmas movies get caught up in how Santa pulls off his annual miracle, others stir up questions about whether he's real in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you're searching for kid-friendly films that won’t spoil the Santa secret or leave your little ones questioning how it all works, you've come to the right place. On that note, keep scrolling for 10 Christmas movies that keep the charm of Santa Claus perfectly intact!

'Arthur Christmas'

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

The 2011 animated flick Arthur Christmas is a fun, heartwarming adventure that keeps the magic of Santa Claus alive! It centers on Santa's quirky, lovable youngest son, Arthur, and his mission to save Christmas. The movie fully embraces the Santa legend, even diving into how Santa delivers presents to every single house in the world in just one night. It's a delightful, festive ride that adds a modern twist while keeping the spirit of Christmas (and Santa) as magical as ever.

Article continues below advertisement

'Klaus'

Source: Netflix

Netflix's 2019 animated hit Klaus is a fresh and beautiful take on the Santa story that doesn't spoil or question the magic of the legendary figure. It's totally unique, with stunning animation and a moving tale, but still keeps all the classic elements of the holiday tradition intact.

Article continues below advertisement

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Source: NBC

Santa may play a smaller role in this 1964 stop-motion classic, but there's no doubt he's the real deal! He's everything we love about Santa — big, jolly, and full of holiday cheer. The movie also gives a fun peek behind the scenes at the North Pole operations, but don't worry, it doesn't spoil any of his magic. In fact, seeing him interact with the elves and other North Pole residents just adds to the excitement and wonder of Christmas!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Christmas Chronicles'

Source: Netflix

It turns out that The Christmas Chronicles is a "Santa Safe" film, according to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) — so no worries about spoiling the magic! It's the perfect holiday flick for the whole family.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Muppet Christmas Carol'

Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

One of everyone's favorite Christmas musicals, The Muppet Christmas Carol, doesn't spoil or raise any questions about Santa! In fact, Santa doesn't make an appearance at all, since it's a retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. The story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge's satisfying transformation, but it's still packed with all the festive fun, laughter, and holiday cheer that the whole family will love.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas'

Source: Disney Junior

Like The Muppet Christmas Carol, this 2021 Christmas musical TV special doesn't mention Santa. Instead, it's all about Mickey, Minnie, and the gang trying to reunite in Hot Dog Hills for Christmas. While it's aimed at younger viewers, anyone who's grown up with these iconic characters will find something to enjoy in this festive adventure!

Article continues below advertisement

'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Source: CBS

Arguably the best Christmas special, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a holiday favorite that embraces the festive spirit with the Peanuts gang. It doesn't spoil or question Santa's magic, barely mentioning him at all — but it captures the childlike excitement and belief that make Christmas so special. One standout moment is when Sally writes her letter to Santa, which keeps the holiday magic alive.

Article continues below advertisement

'Christmas with the Kranks'

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Based on John Grisham's Skipping Christmas, this 2004 comedy doesn't spoil Santa, but it takes a fun, unconventional approach to the holiday! The Kranks decide to skip Christmas but end up celebrating with their neighbors. And don't worry — at the end, Santa makes an appearance and keeps the magic alive for all the kids and believers!

Article continues below advertisement

'Frosty the Snowman'

Source: CBS

In the 1969 animated Christmas special, Santa Claus makes a brief appearance near the end, helping to spread some Christmas cheer! The story solely focuses on Frosty and his enchanted journey, but it keeps the magic of Santa intact without raising any questions about his existence.

Article continues below advertisement

'Saving Santa'

Source: Starz

Like The Christmas Chronicles, the 2013 animated comedy Saving Santa is a "Santa Safe" film that keeps the magic intact! While it shows Santa's vulnerability, the film also respects the Santa legend and celebrates the true spirit of Christmas. It's a perfect pick for your holiday movie night!

Article continues below advertisement

'Noelle'

Source: Disney Plus