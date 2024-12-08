Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was 'Leah's Perfect Gift' Filmed? Details on the Hallmark Christmas Film and Its Cast Emily Arlook, who portrays Leah, a Jewish woman, is also Jewish in real life. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 8 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark

Cozying up on the couch during the holidays to watch a Hallmark Christmas film is a great way to kick off the season with friends, family, or even by yourself! The Hallmark original Christmas movie Leah's Perfect Gift, starring Emily Arlook (who you might remember as Rebecca, the perfect ex of Noah, played by Adam Brody, in Netflix's Nobody Wants This), Evan Roderick, and Barbara Niven, is one many can enjoy to soak up the holiday spirit.

It also highlights how the holidays can take an unexpected turn, no matter how hard we try to avoid potential problems. Leah's Perfect Gift premieres Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET. But where was it actually filmed?

Where was 'Leah's Perfect Gift' filmed?

Leah's Perfect Gift may be set in Connecticut, but it was actually filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia — yes, the stunning province in Canada known for its breathtaking scenery and festive charm! According to the Vancouver Sun, Vancouver has become a go-to spot for Hallmark films as it offers the perfect backdrop for holiday magic!

Other Hallmark movies filmed in British Columbia include A Reason for the Season, Confessions of a Christmas Letter, and Scouting for Christmas, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley.

What is 'Leah's Perfect Gift' about?

Leah, played by Emily, is a Christmas lover at heart, despite being Jewish. So, naturally, she can only "admire the holiday from afar," as the film’s synopsis puts it. While her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has always dreamed of experiencing Christmas magic firsthand. When her boyfriend Graham (Evan Roderick) invites her to spend the holidays with his family in Connecticut, she’s ready for her Christmas dream to come true.

But, of course, no Hallmark movie is complete without a twist. Leah’s perfect holiday is quickly derailed when she meets Graham’s "uptight" family and his "not-so-welcoming" mom. "As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it’s not quite the cozy Christmas she imagined." But don’t worry — it’s a Hallmark movie, so you know a happy ending is promised!

Is Emily Arlook Jewish in real life?

With Emily playing Jewish characters in various films and shows, including Rebecca in Nobody Wants This (where her role as the perfect match for Noah was spot on), Leah in Leah’s Perfect Gift, and Nomi, the bisexual Jewish college student on Grown-ish, you might be wondering if Emily is actually Jewish in real life. The answer is yes! She confirmed this in a February 2018 interview with Hey Alma.

In Grown-ish, during the episode that flashes back to Nomi's bat mitzvah, Emily said she almost had actual bat mitzvah photos included in the show. However, there were a few obstacles, like the addition of a Rottweiler in the pictures, that kept them from being used. Still, Emily offered the photos to the show's creator.

She also opened up about her own bat mitzvah experience, describing it as "really long" but memorable. "I had the party in my backyard, and it was really fun. I think there was a henna artist there … It was a typical bat mitzvah in the early 2000s." Emily mentioned that she grew up in a "pretty conservative" household and attended Hebrew school.