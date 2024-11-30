Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was Hallmark Movie 'Believe in Christmas' Filmed? If you're excited about 'Believe in Christmas,' just wait until you see the breathtaking place it was filmed. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 30 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark movies are one of those Christmas comforts that you can go to any time you feel emotional. Whether you're recovering from a bad breakup, looking for something feel-good love, or just want to lose yourself in a sweet story for a few hours, the channel known for romance and romantic comedies has you covered, 365 days a year.

Yet there's something iconic about the Hallmark Christmas movies. And this year's line-up is no exception. On Nov. 30, they're launching another Christmas movie, Believe in Christmas, and it promises to be as filled with romantic tropes, sweet moments, chemistry, and tension as all the movies that came before it. But the film itself is nearly secondary to the breathtaking location featured in the film. Here's what we know about where they filmed Believe in Christmas.

Where was 'Believe in Christmas' filmed?

When you think of beautiful locations to film a movie, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, might not be top on your list. But that's where Believe in Christmas was filmed. The city of just under 490,000 residents lies on an island just off the coast of Canada's most southern and eastern coast. On the same latitude as Maine, Halifax boasts the same kind of weather, with a little "island living" twist.

Like most locations in the Northeast, seasons are variable and winters are chilly. Although it's a reasonably sized city, Halifax boasts some very small-town feelings. Interesting local features include the Halifax Public Gardens, which are considered an extraordinary surviving example of a Victorian Garden. Downtown, you can find one of the longest boardwalks in the world. And Halifax's Sambro Lighthouse is the oldest functioning lighthouse in North America.

Because it's a quaint fishing town on the coast, Halifax has a character and a vibe all its own. Whether you visit Halifax during the snow or the spring, it's a visually appealing city with something for everyone. Plus, it's the ideal setting for a meet-cute and the origins of a love story, which are Hallmark's specialties.

'Believe in Christmas' promises to be another sweet story to scratch that holiday romance itch.

Like every Hallmark movie, Believe in Christmas promises to deliver on the good feelings as the Christmas season approaches. It combines the magic of the holiday season with love, hope, and a little bit of child-like wonderment.

On the Hallmark website, the movie is described: "With no other plans for Christmas, best friends Bea and Emilia travel to Christmasland, a magical place filled with hope, holiday miracles, and romance. But could this all be too good to be true?"

We'll see. There's something special about romance during the holiday seasons, and it's something that people seem to long for. As the weather turns colder and people start to turn their focus towards family-oriented holidays, it's natural to think of sharing time with someone special.