Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Christmas on Call' was Filmed in a Charming City and Features a Cameo by Travis Kelce's Mom Don’t miss Sarah Canning, Ser'Darius Blain, and yes — Travis Kelce’s mom in 'Christmas on Call.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 22 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel

What’s better than enjoying decadent hot chocolate by a crackling fire during the holidays? We’ll tell you — curling up on the couch with a Hallmark movie! While these heartwarming films tend to stretch reality with love stories that make you question if such romances actually exist, that’s part of their appeal. This holiday season, Hallmark is back with a festive lineup, including Christmas on Call, which premieres on Nov. 22, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The film stars Sara Canning, who you might remember as the spy posing as a secretary in A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Ser'Darius Blain, the football star from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Beyond its star-studded cast, Christmas on Call boasts an intriguing storyline and a charming filming location. Let’s dive into all the festive details!

Where was 'Christmas on Call' filmed?

Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark's Christmas on Call was filmed in Philadelphia, a city rich in character and history. The film follows Philadelphia first responders Hannah (Sara Canning) and Wes (Ser'Darius Blain) as they navigate the challenges of balancing work, the holidays, and romance.

Article continues below advertisement

“[It] is the perfect location for a movie about sacrifice, teamwork, dedication, and romance at Christmas,” shared Camden Simmons, Director of Programming for Hallmark Media, per TV Line.

Camden also noted that the city’s festive spirit and community ties made it an ideal backdrop, especially as a nod to the local football team and their charity album, A Philly Special Christmas, featuring Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata. Camden added that Philadelphia “is renowned for its passion, diversity, and community … all of which are vital elements of this movie."

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Christmas on Call' about?

Hallmark’s Christmas on Call captures the magic of the holiday season just before Christmas. The film follows ER doctor Hannah (Sara Canning), who is juggling work, holiday chaos, and a growing connection with EMT Wes (Ser'Darius Blain) in Philadelphia.

Article continues below advertisement

As Wes helps Hannah discover the city’s unique “sights, sounds, and tastes,” their chemistry becomes undeniable. Who doesn’t love a romance blossoming between two like-minded people while they navigate the challenges of their demanding jobs? Per Hallmark's synopsis, “As the local first responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other, and find moments of joy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mom, even makes a cameo in 'Christmas on Call.'

Not only does Christmas on Call bring together an impressive cast, but it also features a surprise cameo from none other than Donna Kelce — yes, Travis Kelce’s mom! That’s the same Travis who’s currently dating Taylor Swift. Donna took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 21 to share a Hallmark promo for the film, encouraging fans to tune in and keep an eye out for her brief appearance.