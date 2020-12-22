Why Is the Shade Account @TikTokRoom Now Private on Instagram?

The Instagram account @TikTokRoom has become the go-to spot for fans looking to dissect the hidden messages left by influencers in videos, in the comments section, and on other social media platforms.

Though TikTok has cemented its place in the social media landscape, there are still only a few spots to get the latest gossip regarding creators, membership at the collective houses, and breakups.

Many TikTok stars even comment on the account's posts, and it has given the public a ton of inside scoop on their lives outside of their short videos.

The profile itself claims to be the "First Ever TikTok Shade Room," and it has, unsurprisingly, gotten two million accounts to follow it.

While @TikTokRoom usually sets the tone for sharing information about top TikTok stars, the actual account was started getting even more attention after it went private.

Why did @TikTokRoom go private?