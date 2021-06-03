"This Is Not About Cancel Culture": John Boecklin on Tommy Vext's Exit From Bad Wolves

On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, the Bad Wolves announced on Instagram that they would continue their journey without Tommy Vext, the singer-songwriter who co-founded the heavy metal group in 2017.

The group refused to provide in-depth information on what led to the decision. Many fans believe that Tommy's highly controversial Instagram posts shared in the summer of 2020 have had to do with the radical step. So, what did Tommy have to say? Why did he leave the Bad Wolves?