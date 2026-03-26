Why Will Wade Left LSU After NCAA Allegations and a Messy Exit A “strong-a-- offer” recording followed Will Wade for years before LSU finally cut ties. By Darrell Marrow Published March 26 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS 17

The truth about why Will Wade left Louisiana State University is a lot messier than a simple coaching exit. Before things unraveled, Will had already rebuilt LSU into a serious program. He took over in 2017 after a strong run at VCU and immediately changed the game in Baton Rouge. In his first season (2017–18), LSU went 18–15 and made the NIT, according to The Reveille.

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Then came the team’s breakout moments. During the 2018–19 season, Will led LSU to a 28–7 record, an SEC regular-season championship, and a Sweet 16 appearance. The Tigers played fast, scored efficiently, and leaned on NBA-level talent like Naz Reid and Tremont Waters. Soon after, LSU removed Will from his coaching duties, leaving the LSU community and fans stunned.

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Why did Will Wade leave LSU?

Will did not walk away from Baton Rouge on his own. LSU fired him for cause in March 2022, after the school received a Notice of Allegations from the Complex Case Unit of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. In a public letter, LSU president William F. Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward said the notice included “serious allegations,” including claims that Will had personal involvement in or awareness of Level I misconduct.

“We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and — most importantly — our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action,” President Tate wrote. “Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

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The allegations came from the NCAA’s enforcement staff, and the case itself grew out of the wider federal corruption probe that rocked college basketball. According to ESPN, NCAA documents alleged Will arranged for, offered, or provided impermissible payments to at least 11 prospects, their families, or people tied to them in exchange for enrolling at LSU. The case was serious enough that it got routed to the IARP, the NCAA’s process for especially complicated infractions cases.

Another reason the story exploded in public was the FBI wiretap tied to Christian Dawkins, the runner-agent at the center of the federal case. According to Yahoo, Will was heard discussing what he called a “strong-a-- offer” for a recruit, a phrase that later gained traction online.

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What has Will Wade said about the allegations?

Will publicly denied any wrongdoing when LSU reinstated him in 2019 after an earlier suspension. Athletic director Joe Alleva said Will fully cooperated with the investigation. While Will said he understood LSU had no choice but to suspend him until he met with school officials and addressed the reports.