Woody McClain Opened Up About His Past With Crime and His Future as a Serious Actor "I can count probably on one hand how many friends I got because of that one moment."

He might have started out as a dancer for artists like Chris Brown, but Woody McClain quickly made a name for himself as an actor in his own right with dramas like Power Book: II. And, after he appeared on the Funky Friday with Cam Newton podcast to share details about his life and slightly sordid past, it left some fans wondering why he went to jail.

Although he was convicted of a crime years before he found success as an entertainer, it's something that Woody apparently learned from. He explains on the podcast that he is in "a time of healing." Part of that is because he is about to become a father. But part of that is also a shift in his career, and he might not be where he is if he didn't have to learn some lessons along the way.

Why did Woody McClain go to jail?

Woody vaguely explained on Funky Friday with Cam Newton that a friend of his from college "snitched" on him when he was caught doing something illegal. As a result, Woody went to jail. He didn't specify what the crime was, but he did admit that he was guilty and that his friend wasn't lying when he said Woody was complicit.

"I was affiliated for sure, but I just felt betrayed, you know, I felt betrayed, so I feel like that's why like that moment kind of made me move and not have a lot of friends," Woody admitted to Cam. "You know, I can count probably on one hand how many friends I got because of that one moment, so I'm still healing from that."

Woody also appeared on The Pivot podcast. During his interview, he admitted he was "broke," and that led him to the undisclosed crime he committed and was then in jail for six months for. He simply said he "did crime." He also admitted in the podcast episode that he was connected to the wrong people and "influences," which led to his decisions.

Woody McClain said he has two daughters on the way.

During his interview on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, Woody also revealed that he is expecting twin girls. The idea of becoming a father and being someone's role model helped play a part in his desire to move past his short-lived criminal past and make better decisions for his future. It has also made him more mindful of the roles he takes on as an actor. "I don't want my baby girls to grow up and think their dad is a bad person, so I'm just more conscious of the art I put out to the universe," he says on the podcast episode.