Power Source: Starz 'Power Book II: Ghost' Fans Are Convinced Cane and Effie May Be End Game Will Cane and Effie's business relationship grow on 'Power Book II: Ghost'? Fans are convinced it's only a matter of time before they hook up. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 28 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Although Power Book II: Ghost fans have been obsessed with the love square between Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo), Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) and Lauren Baldwin (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd), it appears that a new couple may be connecting in front of our eyes. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Since Season 2, fans have long shared their sentiments about Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) and Effie being romantic. And while Effie has always been committed to Tariq, their breakup suggests that anything is possible in the future. So, will Cane and Effie decide to mix pleasure in their business relationship? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Cane Tejada and Efie Morales may eventually build a romantic relationship due to him wearing her down.

Fans of Power Book II: Ghost are all aware that anything Cane wants, he usually gets. After learning about Effie and Tariq’s relationship, Cane flirts with Effie in front of Tariq and behind his back. After all, the man can't stand Tariq and has an affinity for beautiful girls. In Season 3, Cane realizes that Effie took matters into her own hands to remove Lauren from the equation, and his respect for Effie continues to grow.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and Tariq is aware that Effie is behind harming Lauren, the pair have split. Tariq even decides to cut Effie out of the drug business. Cane decides to play “captain save Effie” and decides to give her drugs on the side so she can support herself and pay for tuition. He also praises her for doing “a man’s job” and shares that she “shouldn’t be punished.”

However, in a later meeting, Cane only provides Effie with a brick of cocaine, which is far less than her usual order. Effie explains that she needs more drugs to move since tuition is due. After hearing Effie’s problems, Cane decides to offer her a large wad of cash, but she declines.

Effie says that she doesn’t want to be Cane’s “charity case,” but he shares that “he’s not going to miss the money.” Instead of Cane listening to Effie, he goes behind her back and pays her tuition at Stansfield University. Then, Effie reaches out to Cane to confront him about it, but he simply says, “You’re welcome.” Effie smiles at her phone in response.

Will Cane and Effie hook up? 'Power Book II: Ghost' fans are convinced it’s only a matter of time.

Word on the social media streets is that Cane and Effie will be doing horizontal and sweaty activities in no time. Most fans believe that Effie has always been attracted to Cane and admires his no-nonsense personality. However, now that Effie and Tariq’s relationship has ended, nothing is keeping the pair from exploring a romantic connection.

The moment Cane and Effie finally do the horizontal tango…



THE TL IS GONNA GO UP #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/4pZ8gZ1Irw — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) April 21, 2023

Effie… Yeah girl… We know. 😮‍💨😭



Got that man OPEN like a can of fresh paint. Go on.. we STAN y’all too.



Cane on his ish this season, NO ONE playing with him. I MEAN NO ONE. In work or personal.



TOP 2 and he ain’t number 2 right now. #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/4L1QrikWxU — 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑒🧚🏽‍♀️ (@TheBlvckBeauty) April 28, 2023