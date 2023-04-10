Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Is Dru From 'Power Book II: Ghost' Gay in Real Life? All About Actor Lovell Adams-Gray Is the actor who plays Dru Tejada on 'Power Book II: Ghost' gay? Lovell Adams-Gray plays the character on the Starz hit series. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 10 2023, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. One thing is for certain and two things are for sure; Power Book II: Ghost always comes through with an intriguing storyline. Aside from the Starz crime-drama series shining a light on the gritty drug game, it also highlights sexuality in a major way — from unforgettable sex scenes to questions about the sexuality of various characters.

Dru Tejada (Lovell Adams-Gray) is an openly gay character who dated Everett Neal (Brayden Gibson) from Season 1 to early Season 3. Now, fans are wondering if Lovell Adams-Gray is gay in real life. After all, sometimes art does imitate life. Here’s everything that we know.

Is the actor who plays Dru on 'Power Book II: Ghost' gay in real life? What to know about Lovell Adams-Gray.

In a 2021 interview with Kolor magazine, Lovell referred to himself as straight when he mentioned that "[p]laying a gay character as a straight man is an important perspective because it's an exercise in empathy." The Power Book II: Ghost actor is currently engaged to Kiana Madeira, whom you might recognize from Netflix's Fear Street.

In a July 2020 Instagram carousel post, Kiana shared the news of her and Lovell’s engagement. In one photo, Kiana is pictured holding a bottle of champagne and surrounded by balloons and food. In another photo, Kiana is pictured celebrating her engagement with friends.

In February 2023, the pair spoke about their engagement with People. "It feels like the biggest blessing to feel so sure about something in this life," the couple told the outlet. The actor shared that once Kiana decided to relocate to New York City for him due to his role on the Starz series, he decided to pop the question.

Lovell told the publication that he set the scene by playing Justin Timberlake’s “Not a Bad Thing.” The star decorated his apartment with “stargazing lilies that led a path to the living room where a giant cardboard box sat.” As Kiana opened the box, Lovell was on bended knee with a gorgeous ring in his hand. "She's never smiled so big in her life," Lovell told the outlet. The pair have been dating since 2017.

Dru Tejada’s new love interest is his cousin, Gordo Castillo, on ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Fans who have been keeping up with Dru’s romantic life know that it’s been a hot mess. Dru fought for his relationship with Everett to no avail. Since then, Dru has been nursing a broken heart and has been hooking up with various guys he meets through the social media app Grindr.

However, it appears that Dru may find himself in a long-term relationship with an unlikely man: Gordo Castillo. On paper, Dru and Gordo being involved romantically is not a good look. After all, Dru and Gordo are cousins. However, Dru says that the pair aren’t cousins by blood, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

Source: Starz Dru Tejada and Gordo Castillo on 'Power Book II: Ghost'