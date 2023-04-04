Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Tap In! Here's the 4-1-1 on the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Cast Instagrams By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 4 2023, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Folks who are avid social media users know that Power Book II: Ghost consistently trends from Thursday to Sunday nights. The Starz hit series — which is the spinoff of the original series, Power — has become quite the phenomenon.

While we have the super-talented writing team to thank for keeping us hooked on the storyline, we have to give the cast their flowers. The talented ensemble brings the plot to life in a special way that no other group of actors can.

Source: Starz Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, Michael Rainey Jr., and Gianni Paolo on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Not to mention, the cast is filled with hip-hop and R&B royalty, young Hollywood icons, and legendary actors who have been dominating the entertainment world since the '90s.

If you’re ready to keep up with the stars within Power and beyond, we’ve got you covered. Here are the Power Book II: Ghost cast Instagrams you need to follow ASAP!

Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick)

It's only right that we kick things off with Michael Rainey Jr., who portrays Tariq St. Patrick — the son of the late James St. Patrick and the reason why the spinoff exists. Before Michael joined the Powerverse, he was featured in various movies and TV series that includes Barbershop: The Next Cut, Orange Is the New Black, and Second Chance Christmas.

As of writing, Michael is currently working with 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Aside from starring on the Starz series, Michael is the co-host of the podcast The Crew Has It with his best friend and fellow castmate Gianni Paolo. The two also also launched the production company Twenty Two Entertainment. Follow Michael here.

Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston)

Next up, we have Gianni Paolo. Gianni, who portrays Brayden Weston, has been a permanent fixture in the Powerverse since Season 5 of the OG series, Power. After he met his on-screen best friend Tariq at the private boarding school Choate, the two have been inseparable. Like Michael, Gianni has also seen his share of success before joining the Starz series. Gianna has appeared in Ma, The Fosters, The Mick, and more.

As mentioned earlier, Gianni co-hosts the podcast The Crew Has It with Michael, and the two also launched Twenty Two Entertainment. Gianni currently has 693,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Gianni here.

Alix Lapri (Effie Morales)

Hello. Alix Lapri! Alix, who plays Effie Morales, was also introduced to viewers in the OG series. She first appeared in Season 6 as a Choate student and Tariq's love interest. Alix prides herself on being a self-taught actor and singer. She has appeared in a few movies and TV series such as Den of Thieves, Downsized, and Red Band Society. Alix currently has 735,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Alix here.

Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe)

Next up, we have Shane Johnson. Shane portrays Cooper Saxe, who also joined Power as an original cast member. Saxe has become the shady yet hilarious attorney Power fans love to hate. Shane has a lengthy résumé that shows his impeccable range as an actor, producer, and writer. Over the years, Shane has appeared in Strong Medicine, The Possession of Michael King, From Zero to I Love You, and more. As of this writing, Shane has 120,000 Instagram followers. Follow Shane here.

Larenz Tate (Councilman Rashad Tate)

Larenz Tate is a name that rings major bells in the entertainment world. In Power, Larenz plays he sleazy yet charming Councilman Tate who has also been around since the original series. The actor is a legend in his own right and his résumé speaks volumes. Over the years, Larenz has starred in hit films such as Menace II Society, Love Jones, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, White Water, and more. Not to mention, Larenz is extremely easy on the eyes. Larenz currently has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Follow Larenz here.

LaToya Tonodeo (Diana Tejada)

Next up, we have LaToya Tonodeo, who portrays Diana Tejada. Diana is a fan-favorite, especially after her epic family read that birthed hundreds of memes on social media during Season 2. Before LaToya joined Power Book II: Ghost, she appeared in The Oath, The Head of Thieves, The Fosters, and more. LaToya currently has 782,000 followers on Instagram. Follow LaToya here.

Method Man (Davis MacLean)

Method Man has also made a major impact in Power Book II: Ghost. The beloved hip-hop pioneer and actor portrays defense attorney Davis MacLean in the series. While MacLean's methods are far from conventional, he always gets the job done. Over the years, Method Man has been sprinkling his magic in the acting world by appearing in Law & Order: SVU, How High, Godfather of Harlem, and more. Method Man currently has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Follow Method Man here.

Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd (Lauren Baldwin)

Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, who portrays Lauren Baldwin, is another fan-favorite character on the series. Paige started out as a child actor and successfully thrived into adulthood. Most folks remember Paige appearing in Cradle 2 the Grave, Everybody Hates Chris, and Beauty Shop. As Paige transitioned into adulthood, she has starred in The Oval, Who Is Christmas Eve, and more. As of this writing, Paige has amassed 1.8 million followers. Follow Paige here.

Mary J. Blige (Monet Tejada)

All hail Queen MJB! Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige is known by many as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, but she's also tapped into a new fan base via her role as Monet Tejada. Like with her music career, Auntie Mary has excelled in the acting world. Fans have watched Mary flex her acting skills in Betty and Coretta, Empire, How to Get Away With Murder, and more. Mary currently has 6.4 million followers, which gives her the highest following out of the entire Power Book II: Ghost cast. Follow Mary here.

Woody McClain (Cane Tejada)

Next up, we have Woody McClain. Woody, who portrays Cane Tejada, is known by fans for being a multihypenate. Aside from putting the fear of God in folks on Power Book II: Ghost with his superior acting skills, Woody has a past as a dancer. Woody has danced with the likes of Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony. Over the years, Woody has appeared in The New Edition Story, Tales, The Bobby Brown Story, The Harder They Fall, and more. As of this writing, Woody has amassed 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Follow Woody here.

Berto Colon (Lorenzo Tejada)

Next up, we have Berto Colon! Berto plays Lorenzo Tejada, the patriarch of the Tejada family and the former head of their drug empire. Like Berto's fellow cast members, he has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time. Berto has nearly 50 acting credits and has appeared in the soap opera All My Children as well as White Collar, Orange Is the New Black, Paper Friends, and more. Berto currently has 43,500 followers on Instagram. Follow Berto here.

Lovell Adams Gray (Dru Tejada)

Next up we have Lovell Adams Gray, who portrays Dru Tejada, the youngest son of the Tejada family and the most analytical of the bunch. Lovell has also seen success in his acting career and has earned nearly 30 acting credits, as of this writing. Lovell has appeared in Len and Company, Slasher, Second Jen, and more. Lovell currently has 110,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Lovell here.

Prosecutor Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook)

Of course, we have to add Paton Ashbrook into the mix! Paton portrays Jenny Sullivan, the prosecutor who is dead set on taking down Tariq St. Patrick. Paton is an actor and director with an impressive résumé. Paton has appeared in House of Cards, Shameless, Blue Bloods, and more. She also hosts The FreeBody podcast. As of this writing, Paton has over 7,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Paton here.

LightSkinKeisha (Brushaundria Carmichael)

Big Bank Beisha! Female rap fans are likely familiar with LightSkinKeisha. The beauty and femcee portrays the super-intelligent and sassy Brushaundria Carmichael. This role marks LightSkin Keisha's first role in the acting world and Power fans adore her. We predict that this is the start of a blossoming acting career for the beauty. LightSkinKeisha has 2.9 million followers, as of writing. Follow LightSkinKeisha here.

Samantha Blaire Cutler (Becca Weston)

Next up, we have Samantha Blaire Cutler. Samantha portrays Becca Weston, the sister of Brayden Weston. Samantha is no rookie in the acting game. She has appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Evil, The Watcher, and more. As of this writing, Samantha currently has nearly 5,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Samantha here.

Bradley Gibson (Everett Neal)

Hey, Bradley! Avid Power fans know that Bradley Gibson portrays Everett Neal, the ex-boyfriend of Dru Tejada on the series. Bradley has a mix of acting experience in film, television, and theater. Bradley has appeared in The Lion King, Kung Fu, Partner Track, and more. Bradley currently has nearly 28,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Bradley here.

Monique Gabriela Curnen (Detective Blanca Rodriguez)

The detective that Power fans love to hate, Blanca Rodriguez, is played by Monique Gabriela Curnen. Like some other characters, Blanca has been in the Powerverse since the OG series where she wanted to take down Tariq's father, James St. Patrick. Monique is quite the accomplished actor with nearly 80 acting credits to date. She has starred in The Dark Knight, The Unusuals, Taken, The Following, and more. Monique currently has 38,000 followers. Follow Monique here.

Moriah Brown (Kiki Travis)

Newcomer Moriah Brown portrays Kiki Travis, the gorgeous vice president Brayden Weston's love interest. Moriah is one of young Hollywood's multi-talented and rising stars and has appeared in popular projects such as Netflix's Raising Dion, Love Is This, Safe Word, and more. As of this writing, Moriah has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Moriah here.

Caroline Chikeze (Noma)

Next up, we have Caroline Chikeze, who plays the British drug lord Noma. Caroline has been working in Hollywood for quite some time and has earned nearly 40 acting credits. Caroline has appeared in The Shannara Chronicles, Everly, The Sweeney, and more. Caroline has nearly 21,000 followers on Instagram. Follow Caroline here.

Kyle Vincent Terry (Obi)

Of course, we have to follow up with Obi, Noma's right hand man. Obi is played by actor Kyle Vincent Terry. Kyle is one of many actors on the cast that has made incredible strides in his career. Over the years, Kyle has appeared in SMILF, Gotham, Blindspot, and more. As of writing, Kyle has over 1700 followers on Instagram. Follow Kyle here.

David Walton (Lucas Weston)