Source: Getty Images 'Power Book II: Ghost' Star Michael Rainey Jr. Was Rumored to Be Dating a Co-Star By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 20 2023, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Truth be told, Michael has no reputation for being a player. In fact, Michael is known to be a one-woman man and has been rumored to date fellow co-stars, influencers, and models. So, who is the leading lady in Michael Rainey Jr.’s dating life? Here’s everything that we know.

Michael Rainey Jr. is currently dating social media influencer Haile Rose.

Sorry Power fans! If you were hoping to shoot your shot at Michael, it appears that time has run out. Michael is currently dating social media influencer Haile Rose.

Folks first got wind that Michael was off the market when Haile posted a now-deleted video of the pair’s intimate moments together for his 22nd birthday, via The Shade Room Teens. Too cute! “City girls down 1000,” Haile captioned the video. Michael responded, “You up 10K.”

There’s no telling when exactly the pair became an item. However, both Haile and Michael have been posting one another on their respective social media pages since September 2022. Since most celebs keep their romantic relationships on the low before going public, we can assume that the pair started seeing each other in early 2022.

As of writing, Haile has nearly 180,000 Instagram followers and works as a fashion influencer with her own business, titled Haile Rose Closet. Aside from Haile’s interests in beauty and fashion, she’s also an advocate for mental health and regularly shares positive and uplifting posts with her followers.

Additionally, Haile is the sister of the late Kile Glover, Usher’s former stepson who passed away in July 2012 at the tender age of 11.

Michael Rainey Jr. previously dated model Eva Apio.

Just like Tariq in Power, Michael is quite the charmer who knows how to pull the ladies. Per The Shade Room, Michael previously dated Ugandan model Eva Apio.

In May 2019, both Michael and Eva confirmed their relationship status in a now-deleted post on Instagram that showed the actor with his arm wrapped around the beauty as they posed for a picture.

“My lil one,” Michael captioned the photo with heart emojis. Unfortunately, the pair went their separate ways in late 2019.

Michael Rainey Jr. was rumored to have dated his co-stars Alix Lapri and Paige Hurd.

Once an actor is romantically involved with someone on-screen, it’s not long until rumors of the actors dating make their rounds. Case in point: Michael was once rumored to be dating his Power co-stars Alix Lapri and Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd.

Source: Getty Images

Truth be told, actors can’t help if they have chemistry on-screen. However, it doesn't mean that a romance is brewing. Since Michael’s famous love square had Power Book II: Ghost fans in a chokehold, many believed that he had to have been dating one of the ladies.

Not to mention, Michael was known to be a bit flirty with his fellow co-stars on social media. However, neither Alix nor Michael ever confirmed a romance. Michael also never confirmed that he and Paige were in a relationship. As for Paige, she officially cleared up the rumors in a January 2022 appearance on The Real.

