When Is the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Release Date? Here's the 4-1-1
Ever since Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 wrapped on Feb 6, 2022, fans of the crime drama have been waiting with bated breath for the next chapter of the story. After all, Tariq St.Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) escaped double murder charges, got back custody of his litter sister and reunited the teen with their mother, and still maintains his matriculation at an Ivy league college.
However, we all know that things are good in the Power universe until they aren't. And since circumstances can change at the drop of a dime, fans are wondering what’s next for the series. So, when will Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 be released? Get comfortable as we give you the lowdown.
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3’s release date is currently unknown.
Bad news Power fans! It appears that details surrounding the release date of Season 3 are currently unknown. However, we do believe that the hit series will make its way back to the small screen between December 2022 to January 2023.
For starters, Season 1 of Power Book II: Ghost was announced on July 26, 2019, and later premiered on September 6, 2020 — making the timeline a little over a year.
Additionally, on September 20, 2020, the series was renewed by Starz for a second season, which went on to hit the small screen on November 21, 2021; this also follows suit of the yearly release schedule post-renewal announcement.
That said, since the series was renewed for Season 3 on December 7, 2021, we can anticipate a late 2022 to early 2023 release date. Keep in mind, showrunners are known to serve up a few twists and turns, so anything is possible.
Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. shared that ‘Power Book II: Season 3’ finished filming in August 2022.
It appears that our theory of a late 2022 to early 2023 release date may be valid. On The Crew Has It podcast, hosted by stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr., the actors shared that they “just finished filming” the series.
“We wrapped; we’re done filming,” Gianni said.
“Yeah, we just got done filming Season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” Michael confirmed. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works.”
While spoilers for the new season are always welcomed, both Gianni and Michael remained mum about what’s to come. However, Michael did say that “they’re coming in hot.”
So, it’s safe to say that Season 3 will live up to the hype.