When Is the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Release Date? Here's the 4-1-1

Bad news Power fans! It appears that details surrounding the release date of Season 3 are currently unknown. However, we do believe that the hit series will make its way back to the small screen between December 2022 to January 2023.

For starters, Season 1 of Power Book II: Ghost was announced on July 26, 2019, and later premiered on September 6, 2020 — making the timeline a little over a year.