The 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 2 Finale Involved Deaths That Fans Never Saw Coming

Luckily, Monet turned the tables on Mecca (aka Dante) with the help of Tariq. After a meet-up, Tariq revealed that he knew Mecca’s real identity and that he was an FBI informant. That further fueled Monet’s true plan of wanting to kill Mecca. Monet also explained that she had no real plans of killing Lorenzo. She simply wanted Tariq to keep Cane busy so they could take care of Mecca to free Cane from him. Monet later told Lorenzo the plan to make sure all their bases were covered.