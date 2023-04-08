Home > Television Source: Starz Dru Tejada and Gordo Castillo Have an Interesting Bond on 'Power Book II: Ghost' By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 7 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

The Starz hit series Power Book II: Ghost continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the crew continues their mission to take Mecca’s place as Noma’s (Caroline Chikeze) distributor, Dru Tejada (Lovell Adams Gray) has been nursing a broken heart. After Everett Neal (Brayden Gibson) ends his relationship with Dru, viewers watch as Dru has relations with different men to numb the pain. Interestingly, Dru has also been spending more time with Gordo Castillo (Erik Hernandez).

The pair have been kicking it since the Tejada and Castillo families decided to do business together. However, it appears that the bond Dru and Gordo share may be more than just a family tie. So, who is Gordo Castillo on Power Book II: Ghost? Here’s the lowdown.

Source: Starz Dru Tejada on 'Power Book II: Ghost' portrayed by Lovell Adams Gray

Gordo Castillo is the cousin of the Tejada siblings, a fellow drug dealer, and Dru’s new love interest.

If we flashback to Season 3, Episode 3, Gordo makes an appearance when he and his brothers meet with Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon), Cane Tejada (Woody McClain), and Dru to discuss business. Gordo is the son of Evelyn Castillo, who happens to be Lorenzo’s sister-in-law. Evelyn’s husband, Frank Castillo, was murdered indirectly by Lorenzo for being a snitch.

After the Castillo's Russian drug distributor was killed — unbeknownst to the Castillo crew by Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) — the men decided to entertain the Tejada family’s idea of working together. After putting their suspicions of foul play to the side, Gordo and the Castillo men decided to move forward with the deal of the Tejada's being their new distributor.

Since the Castillos and the Tejadas are now in business, Dru and Gordo have been spending more time together. In Episode 4, Dru tries to make a romantic move on Gordo. While Gordo expresses his reservations about them hooking up due to them being “play cousins,” Dru says that they are only related by technicality. After all, Dru and Gordo are not blood relatives.

Gordo shares that he’s not fond of mixing business with pleasure, and Dru seemingly lets the idea go for a while. Dru and Gordo later drive upstate to make sure that the gun deal went off without a hitch. However, the pair end up participating in a gun fight with Cane, Lorenzo, and a white militia group. Gordo is grazed by a bullet as the men attempt to kill Cane and Lorenzo.

Source: Starz Dru Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost portrayed by Lovell Adams Gray

Once the pair returns to the city, Dru buys supplies from the drugstore to triage Gordo’s injuries in the car. And of course, the pair share a moment where they made out. So, it’s safe to say that in the battle between Gordon honoring their family and his emotions, the latter won.

Gordo Castillo is portrayed by actor Erik Hernandez on 'Power Book II: Ghost.'

Erik Hernandez may be a newcomer in the acting world, but his performance in Power Book II: Ghost suggests that he has a future in the series. Per Erik’s IMDb page, Power Book II: Ghost is the first TV acting job he successfully booked. At this time, Erik currently serves as a recurring cast member on Power Book II: Ghost.

