What Happened to Redman in 'Power Book II: Ghost?' He's Connected to Davis MacLean By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 31 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

As the Powerverse continues to grow, viewers continue to be introduced to new characters. In many instances, new characters can sometimes help give background on main cast members. Case in point: Theo Rollins (Redman). In Power Book II: Ghost fans first got introduced to Theo during Season 2. Theo, who is currently in prison, was paid a visit by MacLean.

Since Davis comes off as being a sketchy lawyer, it makes sense that he’ll have connections with folks in prison. But, it turns out that the relationship between Theo and MacLean is a bit deeper. Theo is MacLean’s older brother. However, a last-minute recast has left viewers wondering what happened to Redman in Power Book II: Ghost? Here’s the lowdown.

Theo Rollins portrayed by Redman in Power Book II: Ghost

Redman’s character, Theo Rollins, was recast and 'Power Book II: Ghost' fans are upset.

Folks who have been waiting to see the development in Theo and MacLean’s storyline are not too happy. In Episode 3, viewers got the shock of their lives as it turns out that Theo Rollins has been recast. The big reveal came when Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) visited the prison to have a chat with Theo about his case.

To the surprise of many viewers, Redman was nowhere in sight and a new actor was revealed in the role instead. The social media rumor mill claims that Redman was allegedly recast after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

As of this writing, 50 Cent, the writing team, and Starz have been silent about the change. Not to mention, Redman has also been noticeably mum about the recast. Social media users have called out the casting team and are demanding answers. Only time will tell if we learn the truth.

Theo Rollins is currently behind bars for copping to a manslaughter charge while battling live failure.

A wise person once said, I am my brother’s keeper, and Theo is the true epitome of the saying. After meeting Theo in Season 2, fans weren’t given the backstory on how the brother of a defense attorney ended up behind bars. Now, Season 3 is filling in the blanks.

After MacLean pushed Saxe to look into Theo’s appeal, a conversation between the two attorneys revealed MacLean’s deep secret. Maclean revealed that his brother took the wrap for him on a manslaughter charge he would have faced at 21 years old so he could pursue his studies at Columbia Law.

Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean portrayed by Shane Johnson and Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost

At the time, MacLean didn’t want Theo to take the charge for him, but he explained that Theo made the decision. Interestingly, the victim of the crime was the brother of a cop, so MacLean says that the prosecution pushed a plea deal on them to close the case. As a result, Theo has been withering away in prison ever since.

Making matters worse, Episode 1 revealed that Theo, who currently suffers from Hepatitis B and D, is currently in a fight for his life. MacLean met up with a doctor who explained that Theo is now battling liver failure due to his Hepatitis diagnosis. And while MacLean wants the doctor to help secure a liver transplant, Theo is ineligible due to being Hepatitis B and D positive.

Davis MacLean portrayed by Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost

Unfortunately, the doctor explains that a friend is currently spearheading a medical trial that can help people in Theo’s condition. However, Theo's incarceration deems him ineligible. MacLean urges the doctor to get the paperwork for the medical trial regardless and assures him that Theo will be released.

In turn, this paints the picture as to why MacLean is pressuring Saxe to do everything that he can to grant Theo a successful appeal and possibly acquittal.

Davis MacLean portrayed by Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost

Will Theo Rollins become a main character on 'Power Book II: Ghost?'

Given that MacLean is laser-focused on getting Theo out of jail, there is a chance that Theo’s role can expand in the series. Additionally, if Theo’s appeal is successful and he’s able to enter the medical trial and reverse his condition, there is a lot for writers to work with.

The writing team can explore MacLean helping Theo get his life back together and also go deeper into their family dynamic. Fans couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities!

