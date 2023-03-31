Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Brayden Weston and Tariq St. Patrick portrayed by Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. in Power Book II: Ghost 'Power Book II: Ghost' — Tariq Ups His Kill Count to Five After Killing the Russian Connect By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 31 2023, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET

When it comes to the Powerverse, it never takes too long for someone to be murdered. For example, Power Book II: Ghost has showcased multiple murders ranging from New York City police officers to ex-husbands of shady businessmen.

In Season 3, Episode 3, viewers watched as another person was added to Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) kill count — the Russian drug connect. However, if memory serves viewers correctly, Tariq wasn’t tasked with the kill. So, why did Tariq kill the Russian drug connect on Power Book II: Ghost? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Tariq St. Patrick killed the Russian drug connect after Brayden Weston failed to get the job done.

Although Tariq once stated that he doesn’t want to be a killer, he realizes that some folks have to die to spare his life. In Season 3, Episode 3, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) was instructed to kill the Russian drug connect by Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).

Since the Russian drug connect supplies the Tejada family’s relatives in Brooklyn with drugs that sell quickly, it would be in their best interest to become their new supplier. After all, Cane, Tariq, Brayden, and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) were told by British drug lord Noma (Caroline Chikezie) that if they aren't able to take Mecca’s (Daniel Sunjata) spot and sell her drugs, they will all be murdered — including their loved ones.

So, removing the Russian drug connect from the equation allows them to move more product in less time to meet their goal. As a result, Cane told Brayden that he will have to murder the Russian connect so their relatives don’t connect the death to the Tejada family.

Naturally, Brayden was hesitant, but he knew it had to be done since Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) took out the drug connect at Weston Holdings. However, when it came time for Brayden to pull the trigger, he froze. Tariq was able to get the job done without a hitch. This brings Tariq’s kill count to five.

Cane Tejada threatened Brayden Weston by telling he still owes him a body.

Unfortunately, the Tejada family was informed that Brayden wasn't the one who killed the Russian drug connect. When Cane, Dru, and Lorenzo (Berto Colon) met with their cousins to solidify the drug deal, they were met with some reservations.

The cousins shared that the Russian drug connect’s team said that a Black man was behind the trigger. And while it took Lorenzo to convince the boys that they weren't involved, some of the cousins still weren't swayed. However, they were able to forge the drug deal so they could move Noma’s drugs.

Cane immediately texted Brayden to meet up and things got physical. Cane held Brayden at gunpoint in a headlock and confronted him about not getting the job done. Although Cane badgered him about allowing Tariq to commit the murder, Brayden didn’t admit to it. Cane assumed that Brayden hired someone to do the job, even though Brayden didn’t confirm.

Cane confronted Brayden about failing to commit two murders and further pressed him about Lauren’s (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd) real killer. After Brayden says that “your hands are clean, if I give you a name you might as well have done it yourself,” Cane threatens him. “OK, I want you to know you almost got all of us f--ked up,” Cane tells Brayden as he puts the gun down. “Your a-- still owes me a body that I intend to collect. Do you hear me? Now get the f--k out of here.”

