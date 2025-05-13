Twin Cities Meteorologist Wren Clair Is Now With a New Network After Leaving KSTP Her departure from the station is still shrouded in mystery. By Joseph Allen Published May 13 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wrenclair

Several months after leaving KSTP, meteorologist Wren Clair now has a new gig. News broke in The Minnesota Star-Tribune on May 12 that Wren is now working for KARE TV, which naturally led many to wonder why she might have left her previous gig.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Wren's departure was a bit of a mystery, although we know more about it now than we did when it first happened in February. Here's what we know.

Source: KSTP

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Wren Clair leave KSTP?

Wren left KSTP back in February, but she still has not discussed why she left the station after working there for almost seven years. The station has likewise offered a minimal amount of detail in explaining why Wren left, saying only that she was no longer employed with the network and that they wished her the best. While she's certainly excited to have landed a new gig without having to move, we may never know the full story of why she left KSTP.

Whatever the reason for Wren's departure might have been, it seems like it didn't have much to do with whether she was still employable as a meteorologist. She was snapped up by a competing station fairly quickly, and their statement suggests that they are excited to have her. It's possible that something happened inside KSTP that forced her to leave, but we have almost no information about what that might have been.

Article continues below advertisement

Wren is now set to join KARE TV.

Although it took a couple of months for Wren to get another gig, news broke in mid-May that KARE TV had hired her as a meteorologist. "We’re excited to have Wren join the team of talented meteorologists at KARE 11," said Doug Wieder, President and General Manager of KARE. "Her expertise in weather forecasting and commitment to viewers aligns perfectly with our station’s mission."

Article continues below advertisement

Wren is reportedly set to start with the station on May 19, although we don't know when she'll be broadcasting or what her exact role with the station will be. Wren first joined KSTP in 2018 after stints working at stations in Wisconsin and Boston, and her move to KARE suggests that she didn't leave KSTP because she wanted to get out of television altogether. Whatever her reasons for leaving were, they haven't been made public.

Of course, TV anchors are in a unique position where, although they're on TV every day, they are often a part of the communities where they broadcast. They make good money, but not exorbitant amounts. If you lose your job, you don't necessarily expect the public to care very much about what happened.