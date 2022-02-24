Zac Has Been Arrested on 'Sistas,' and Social Media Users Believe He Was Set up

Later, Gary reached out to Zac to try to get him to admit how he knew which stock to buy; however, Zac didn’t fall for his tricks. When Gary hung up, Hayden limped into his office on crutches with a win-win proposition: If Gary kept turning up the heat on Zac, Hayden would keep spying on Andi for him.

Jake soon walked in and admitted that he never liked Hayden or Gary’s arrangement, but Gary shrugged it off and reminded him, blackmail-style, that he had dirt on Hayden. Gary asked Jake to meet with Zac to presumably keep his word to Hayden.