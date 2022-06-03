Female Otters Have Nose Scars Because They Engage in Some Rough Mating Rituals

So there you are scrolling through Instagram when boom: You're hit with an adorable video of an Otter dancing to Beenie Man's "Who Am I." Before you know it, you're an hour and a half behind in work after going down the rabbit hole of cute/strange animal videos and learning facts about them which, quite frankly, provide more information than you ever cared to learn.

Like the answer to a question a lot of people have about female otters. Namely: Why do they all seem to have scars on their noses?