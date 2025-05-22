Why Do My Snaps Keep Failing to Send?! Snapchat Sends Social Media Users Into a Frenzy Nothing screams "modern day inconvenience" like your Snaps refusing to send. By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @notpariscottrell

There's nothing quite as frustrating as logging into social media and the platform is down. When you have a vested interest in staying connected, especially if you're a content creator, you need things working the way they're supposed to. Snapchat, however, doesn't always seem to get the memo.

The app is famous for minor glitches that cause inconvenience. Nevertheless, Snapchat is still wildly popular. Yet users found themselves once again frustrated in 2025 when they started experiencing glitches, and videos on other social media platforms began popping up with the same question: why do my Snaps keep failing to send?! Here's what we know about the app's downtime, and what you can do to fix it.

Why do my Snaps keep failing to send?!

On May 22, 2025, social media users the world over logged into their respective platforms and went about their typical days. Except, of course, for Snapchat users. Very quickly, it became obvious that Snaps weren't sending properly, and people went into a frenzy of frustration over the matter.

They tried all the tips and tricks you're supposed to try when the app isn't sending properly, but all to no avail. So what happened? In short, Snapchat went down, at least partially. While users were still able to access their feeds and some uploaded content, individual Snaps seemed to be causing issues for a huge number of users.

The Independent's technology page reported that the app was glitching starting late on May 21, 2025, but didn't have any insight as to why or a suggestion as to when it would be working again. Unfortunately, Snapchat doesn't run its own status page, so users have to rely on one another's content on other platforms to determine whether it's an issue related to their account or a global glitch. In this case, it was an app-wide glitch with no known cause or repair time.

When there isn't an outage, here's how you can attempt to fix the issue.

However, there are times when Snaps failing to send can be attributed to an issue on the user's end, and there are a few things you can do about it.

Guiding Tech offers an article suggesting "3 Ways to Fix Snapchat 'Failed to Send' Error on Your Phone." In the article, they suggest trying these three things: Make sure you haven't been blocked. Check the user you're looking to send a Snap to, and ensure they're still available to receive your Snaps. If not, you might want to have that awkward, "Hey, I see you blocked me on Snapchat..." convo through another mutual app. Or just let it go, whichever floats your boat.

Clear the app cache. Go into your apps and "delete cache" to determine whether it's backlogged data causing the issue.

Try reinstalling the app. Uninstall it from your phone and reinstall it from the app store, in case something went wrong on a fundamental level. There is also the advice to update the app, if an update is available.