Michael Myers Seems Unkillable, But Did 'Halloween Ends' Finish Him Off?

The new installment is called 'Halloween Ends' but let's be real. There's going to be another Halloween movie. 'Halloween Takes A Break For A Little While' doesn't have the same ring to it. But lies in the title aside, it suggests that we get to see a conclusion to the battle between Michael and Laurie that's been tormenting her for over forty years. If you're going to even pretend to put a cap on the story of an iconic character, you've already set the bar high for yourself.