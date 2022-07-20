Michael Myers Could Haunt Us in Our Nightmares Forever — Will We See Him on the Big Screen After 'Halloween Ends'?

Everything that leads to Halloween Ends began in 1978 with the very first Halloween flick. Ignoring all other sequels since that film, the 2018 Halloween picks up where the 1978 one leaves off, forty years later.

This modern-day trilogy, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis in her original role as Laurie Strode, follows Laurie as she tries to take down Michael once and for all. However, because it ignores Halloween II, their sibling relationship that was so prevalent in many of the Halloween sequels is no longer relevant.