Sports Pro Ping Pong Players' Signature Serves Are Baffling to the Average Player There's a strategic reason they serve that way. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 2 2024, 1:59 p.m. ET

If you're a casual enjoyer of any of the sports showcased in the Olympic Games, you've probably noticed that pro athletes sometimes have a different way of doing things. From the lack of cuts in Olympic golf to swimmers slapping themselves before taking the plunge, these changes can be difficult to follow, even if you're a golfer or swimmer yourself, for example.

One specific behavior that has caught the public's attention is the strange way that pro table tennis players serve the ball. Is it just a quirk, or is there a strategic reason for it? Hint, hint: It's the latter.



Why do pro ping pong players serve weird? It's strategic.

If you've watched a match of Olympic table tennis, you've probably noticed that the players serve the ball in a rather unique way — they'll throw the ball into the air, covering it with their face before hitting it and quickly pulling away. You know what I'm talking about. What's up with that?

As you can imagine, Olympic-level athletes have pretty much perfected their respective sports, figuring out all the tricks necessary to give themselves the best chance at winning. By covering the ball with their head before serving, it blocks their opponent's view of the ball, as well as the server's paddle. This means that they won't be able to predict the trajectory of the ball — from power to direction to spin, and more.

Because it takes the opponent a bit longer to read the serve, this means that they won't be able to react right away, hopefully making it easier for the serving team to score.