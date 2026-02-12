Why Do Speed Skaters Swing One Arm? The Real Reason Behind the Technique The one-arm technique in speed skating plays a major role in maintaining stability and race-day performance. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 12 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As speed skating gains popularity, more viewers are noticing the interesting ways athletes move across the ice. Speed skaters often swing one arm while tucking the other behind their back, and the technique is far from random.

Article continues below advertisement

Long-track speed skating has been part of the Winter Olympics since the early Games, and the sport has expanded steadily. Short track joined the Olympic program later and became a medal event in 1992. With interest growing, fans want to understand the sport’s unique techniques and requirements.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why do speed skaters swing one arm?

Skaters use a one-arm rhythm to stay stable, maintain speed, and remain aerodynamic — especially as they enter turns at high velocity. According to Speed Skating Canada, athletes push sideways with each stride. That diagonal force can twist the body if left unchecked. Coaches teach skaters to swing an arm to keep the torso aligned and prevent wasted energy. Because races move counterclockwise, skaters lean aggressively into curves while keeping their blades connected to the ice.

Once athletes settle into race pace, many place one arm behind their back to create a compact shape. Air resistance poses a major challenge in speed skating, so reducing drag becomes critical.

Article continues below advertisement

When skaters suddenly use both arms, it usually signals an all-out attack. Late in races, you may notice athletes shift from their controlled posture and begin pumping both arms to generate extra power. The change often means the start of an aggressive acceleration or a final push toward the finish line. Jordan Stolz described that exact moment after winning Olympic gold, explaining how he locked in to secure the victory.

“I was hoping to be pretty even with him at the 600m and then get him in the last lap, and he was ahead at the 600m, so I was a little worried that he could possibly win, and I didn’t want to let that happen,” Jordan said, per the International Skating Union. “I threw two arms down, attacked as hard as I could. I was able to reel him back in in the last corner. I could feel myself going past him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Who is competing from America at Milano Cortina 2026?

Team USA is showing serious depth at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with strong contenders in both long track and short track speed skating. NBC Olympics’ roster breakdown shows Americans entered in nearly every long-track event, though the U.S. does not have competitors in the women’s 3000 meters or 5000 meters.

Article continues below advertisement

Athletes like Jordan, Erin Jackson, and Brittany Bowe are leading the charge—alongside a stacked men’s lineup featuring Casey Dawson, Cooper McLeod, Conor McDermott-Mostowy, Emery Lehman, Ethan Cepuran, and Zach Stoppelmoor.