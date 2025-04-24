The Swiss Guard Is Responsible for Protecting the Pope and Vatican City The Pontifical Swiss Guard started in 1506. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 24 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you've ever visited Vatican City, you might have noticed the armed guards in full regalia at some point. They go by many names, including Swiss Guard, the Pontifical Swiss Guard, and the Papal Swiss Guard. Whatever name you know them by, they are trained to protect the pope and the city. But what some can't quite understand is why the Swiss guard the pope.

Vatican City is in Rome, which is in Italy. And, while Italy certainly butts up against Switzerland and shares a border with the country, they are two totally different countries. So why do Swiss Guards protect a city in Rome as opposed to what would be seen as more local guards? There is a very specific reason for this, and it dates back hundreds of years, as do most pope-related traditions.

Source: Mega

Why do the Swiss guard the pope?

According to the organization Swiss Community, the Swiss Guard protects the pope because it has for literally hundreds of years. Swiss mercenaries in the late 16th century were regarded as a valuable army of foot soldiers. At the time, Pope Julius II requested that Swiss soldiers be brought to Rome to protect the Vatican.

Since the 16th century, the custom has remained the same: the Swiss Guard protects the Vatican and the pope. The army is also paid, though soldiers are required to sign a contract for 26 months in the Swiss Guard, and they work with the Italian pontifical police, per NPR. Only high-ranking members of the army are allowed to marry, and they have to abide by a curfew as members of the Guard.

Source: Mega

There is also a yearly swearing-in of the guards. However, following the 2025 passing of Pope Francis, a statement was released announcing a postponement, according to Swissinfo.ch. The news outlet reported that the statement said, "In these days of grief and recollection, following the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Pontifical Swiss Guard is fully focused on its mission and unites in prayer for his eternal repose. We thank all those involved for their understanding and respect at this solemn moment."

The pope's Swiss Guard are paid for their service.

Although NPR also reported that it can be difficult to recruit new members of the Swiss Guard because of the rules in place, and a reported uneasy relationship with the local police, they are paid for their service. According to Rome.us, members of the Swiss Guard are paid 15,600 euros, or about $20,000 per year. They are also given room and board while they serve as guards for the pope.

The World’s Oldest Army: Meet the Swiss Guards of the Vatican



The Pontifical Swiss Guard was established by Pope Julius II in 1506 and has been protecting the pope ever since. Guards must be Swiss, Catholic, male, and have completed basic military training in Switzerland. They… pic.twitter.com/36V97kMsAb — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) April 23, 2025

Although the guards don't swear a lifelong duty in their two-year positions, they are professionally trained in combat to protect the pope and Vatican City. The army is made up of 135 men of different rankings, per The Holy See.