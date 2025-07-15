Cal Raleigh's Nickname Refers to the Mariners Catcher's Large Backside Cal Raleigh's nickname is a reflection of his large rear end. By Joseph Allen Published July 15 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sports nicknames can be a bit mysterious sometimes. Legendary players can acquire nicknames as part of their legend, like "King James" or "The Great Bambino." Sometimes, though, a player acquires a nickname that seems a little bit more random.

Article continues below advertisement

That random designation certainly applies to the nickname Cal Raleigh has acquired over his years in Major League Baseball. Cal, who plays catcher for the Seattle Mariners, just became the first catcher in the history of the Home Run Derby to win the tournament. Now, many want to know how he got the nickname "Big Dumper." Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why do they call Cal Raleigh the Big Dumper?

Cal's nickname comes from his backside, which his former teammate Jarred Kelenic noticed was particularly large. Jarred originated the nickname back in 2020, and it has stuck with Cal ever since. Jarred tweeted the nickname out in 2021 when he joined the major leagues, and the rest is history. Cal's mother, meanwhile, isn't in love with the nickname, but says that she's willing to roll with it.

"I'll roll with it," she told MLB.com. "He's accepted it, so I'm good with it, too. I won't say I love it though." During the Home Run Derby, Cal addressed the nickname himself, saying that it had its pros and cons. “It obviously comes from my butt. I’ve always had a large butt. It’s a blessing and a curse, I guess," he said. Clearly, then, Cal and his family understand that the nickname has its upsides and downsides.

Article continues below advertisement

If Cal hates the nickname, though, he's certainly recognized that it's important to lean into your brand, even if you don't really like your brand. He's often seen wearing uniform elements that include the name, and the Mariners have also leaned into it, promoting the name on their social media and even in the stadium. Like it or not, Cal is likely to be known as the Big Dumper until his career is over.

the zoom in on his ass after discussing why they call cal raleigh ‘the big dumper’ god i love baseball pic.twitter.com/h1MgZoONLw — max fried respecter (@jonmoxIeys) July 9, 2025 Source: Twitter/@jonmoxleys

Article continues below advertisement

Cal is having a remarkable season.

Although Cal's success on the field probably doesn't have much to do with his nickname, he's nonetheless having a remarkable season. In addition to winning the Home Run Derby, Cal has also recorded 38 home runs during the first half of this baseball season, a league-leading mark that has made him one of the most terrifying people to pitch to in the league.

In commentating on the Home Run Derby, ESPN personality Pat McAfee called out Cal's nickname. "WITH THE FATTEST ASS IN ALL OF PROFESSIONAL SPORTS ..." the ESPN personality yelled. "BIG DUMPER CAL RALEIGH."