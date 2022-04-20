"So he had offered it to our friend, who was offering it to us."

To go on this weed hunt together, the group decided to get together that same day at 4:20 p.m. to look for it while they smoked. Unfortunately, they never found it. But the time they chose stuck. They ended up meeting around the same time each day to get high together. At their school, they ended up using 420 as a code for when they wanted to smoke.