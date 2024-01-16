Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Why Does Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers Always Wear Sunglasses and a Sombrero? Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers has a unique sense of style. Football fans want to know why he always wears sunglasses and a sombrero. By Sarah Walsh Jan. 16 2024, Published 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @showtyme_33

In the NFL, some athletes get noticed for their sense of style off the field. One player who gets noticed is Aaron Jones. The running back for the Green Bay Packers hasn't just made waves for his remarkable performances but has also become a style icon, notably for his distinctive choice of sunglasses.

Beyond the touchdowns and rushing yards, Jones has caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, leaving many curious about the story behind why he always wears sunglasses. Let's dive into why Aaron dons those signature sunglasses, what types he prefers, and how you too can rock his iconic look.

Why does Aaron Jones always wear sunglasses?

Aaron's love affair with sunglasses is more than a fashion statement — the sunglasses show his personality and roots. The NFL star's affinity for sunglasses became more noticeable in the 2020 season when he started donning a variety of quirky eyewear, particularly favoring the bold designs offered by Oakley.

In an interview, Aaron mentioned receiving a pair of Oakley sunglasses that stood out to him. The gold color and the Sutro style, reminiscent of throwback snowboarding goggles, appealed to him. Specific models include Oakley Kato Sunglasses, Oakley Sutro Sunglasses, Oakley Gascan Sunglasses, and Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses. And you can rock Aaron's style if you're willing to shell out between $120.00 and $298.00.

Aaron's signature style also includes a sombrero.

Aaron's eyewear choices aren't the only elements defining his style. The NFL star has also embraced a unique accessory — a sombrero. The hat, with its origins deeply rooted in Mexican and Hispanic culture, holds sentimental value for Jones.

Hailing from El Paso, Texas, a city rich in Hispanic and Mexican traditions, Aaron uses the sombrero as a symbol to pay homage to his alma mater, the University of Texas at El Paso as well as his Texas roots. The tradition started when he bought a costume sombrero while playing in Dallas.

As we admire Aaron's distinctive sunglasses and sombrero ensemble, one can't help but wonder how these elements will continue to define his style in the seasons to come. Beyond the fashion statement, Aaron's recent stellar performances on the field, especially in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, leave fans with high hopes and expectations for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Speaking of high hopes, Aaron spoke to the press following the Green Bay Packers’ 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The win secured them a postseason berth and a chance at winning the Super Bowl. On the win, Aaron said, "People counted us out before we even got an opportunity... [But] we believed in this locker room, we stuck together."

