Amazon Responded to User Confusion About Not Being Able to See Prices for Items "Anyone else not able to see delivery options in Amazon Prime shopping today or is it just me?" By Chrissy Bobic Published March 6 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The only thing more annoying for Amazon shoppers than not getting two-day shipping that was promised to them for a specific item is not being able to place orders at all. And if you're one of many who went on the app or website and suddenly found no prices, but instead "see options," you might be wondering why that is and what happened to Amazon. Don't worry, it's not your fault. But knowing that doesn't make it any less annoying, that's for sure.

It's not often that Amazon has issues with users being able to see prices and place orders, but it does happen from time to time. And, when it happens, buyers can't help but be miffed. How else are they going to get their favorite skincare products with same-day shipping, or place a subscription order for their favorite Goldfish crackers? Obviously, there are more important orders that need to be placed in a timely manner, but you get the point.

Why does Amazon say "see options"?

When Amazon shoppers noticed that they were unable to see many details on listed items in March 2026 and were instead met with "see options," they were confused. Later, Amazon released a statement to explain what happened and how it was a technical issue rather than anything specific to users themselves. So no, restarting your phone or clearing your cookies wouldn't have helped you.

Amazon spokesperson Jennie Bryant said in the statement, per CNBC, "We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, which was related to a software code deployment, and website and app are now running smoothly." By the evening on March 5, hours after users had reported outages, the app and website were mostly back up and running as they usually do.

Anyone else not able to see delivery options in Amazon Prime shopping today or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/nH1wpLvf5X — HighbeamTF (@highbeamtf) March 5, 2026

The Downdetector website, which allows users to report outages on different websites and apps, had a spike of Amazon outage reports on March 5, which was a result of users getting the 'see options' notice. By 7 p.m. that evening, the reports had decreased significantly and eventually tapered off.

Why is Amazon not showing prices on items?

The "see options" glitch went hand in hand with users also being unable to see the prices on items they searched on Amazon. When they clicked on "see options," they were met with a loading screen and nothing more. Later, once the "see options" issue was resolved, users were able to see prices on Amazon again. But the March 2026 issue isn't an isolated incident for Amazon.

I think @amazon is broken. When you click it, it doesn't let you see buying options. pic.twitter.com/ih4TK3ic7P — Mrs. Salter (@ValerieSalter5) March 5, 2026