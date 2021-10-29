PETA Wants the MLB to Rename the Bullpen, Citing Animal Cruelty References in Its Name

A bullpen on a baseball field is typically a predetermined area where each team's relief pitchers warm up before going on to the field. The bullpen also refers to the specific relief pitchers that a team has on hand.

A lot of theories exist regarding how the term bullpen came about, but a couple of commonly accepted ones involve dairy farms and rodeos, where cattle had to be herded. On a dairy farm, bulls are penned separately from cows, but still in sight of their eventual mates, in an effort to get them ready for action. In rodeo terms, bulls were held in a separate pen before being released into the arena.

However, the earliest usage of the term in relation to baseball reportedly dates back to May 7, 1877, when writer O.P. Caylor wrote the following in a game recap for The Cincinnati Enquirer: "The bull-pen at the Cincinnati grounds with its 'three for a quarter crowd' has lost its usefulness. The bleacher boards just north of the old pavilion now holds the cheap crowd, which comes in at the end of the first inning on a discount."

The newspaper notes today that people around that time period often referred to jails and holding cells as bullpens, and that Caylor was referring in his article to foul territory between the field and the stands where typically rowdy fans loitered — so it makes sense why he would have used the term to describe that area.

These areas eventually became the ones in which pitchers warmed up, and it appears that the term "bullpen" came with it.