Bear the Rottweiler’s Growl Has TikTok Split Down the Middle

There's a long-standing debate about the idea of nature vs. nurture, and I would argue that people's personalities are based on both of these factors. Ultimately, nurture has more to do with the way someone behaves or acts; however, you can't really deny the inherent nature of a person or thing. Like a cat that play fetch and lolls its tongue is still very a much a cat. But the way that cat acts is all nurture, all the way.

And it's this concept that answers the question on a bunch of TikTok users' minds: Why does Bear growl at Ryan?