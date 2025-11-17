Distractify
Billy Bob Thornton Revealed the Inspiration Behind His Signature Double Hat Look

"It's a hat on a hat!"

By

Published Nov. 17 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET

Here's Why Billy Bob Thornton Wears Two Hats
Billy Bob Thornton has commanded the screen in a wide variety of shows and movies, from his current hit Landman to Bad Santa, Friday Night Lights, Fargo, Goliath, and, of course, Sling Blade.

While doing press for Taylor Sheridan's Landman, Billy Bob has been wearing his signature two-hat look. Fans have been wondering why he does this, and we finally have the answer.

Billy Bob Thornton wears two hats and an earring at a Landman event
Why does Billy Bob Thornton wear two hats?

In a TMZ interview, Billy Bob Thornton explained the origin of his two-hat look, where he often wears a beanie under a fedora. As he signed autographs, the TMZ reporter asked him about his style.

"It's a hat on a hat! Yeah, that's right," Billy Bob said, referencing the term that is often used in comedy circles or writers' rooms to describe an idea or joke that is unnecessary or simply complicates the situation.

Billy Bob then began explaining his fashion choice. He said, "First of all, I don’t do it in warm weather. Only in cold weather."

Billy Bob said that he got the idea of wearing two hats years ago from a friend who was in a band. He clarified that the friend was not a famous person.

"I thought, you know what? I like that. So, I just started doin’ it," Billy Bob said.

The interviewer said, "I love that, so this is like now your signature." Billy Bob nodded and said “Yes,” with a big smile.

Billy Bob talked about his fashion choices with Gayle King.

On CBS Mornings, Gayle talked with Billy Bob about Landman and then said, "I also like your fashion these days. How do you describe your look?"

Billy Bob joked, "I grew up as a hippy, really, but now I’m not really a skinny 18-year-old, longhaired kid. So I kind of do a cross between my usual t-shirt and jeans and boots and baseball hat," he continued.

Fans have varied opinions about Billy Bob's fashion choice.

In the comments section of the TMZ clip, one person said, "The dude is just cool, and it's not from the hat." Another said, "Leave the man BE."

Someone pointed out, "His hat has an earring."

Another said, "He's a goofball, but everything he does is amazing."

There were some haters in the comments as well, with one saying, "I've never seen anyone try to be cool so hard."

When Billy Bob wore two hats during a BBC interview, fans were harsher. One said, "For reference - Billy Bob Thornton; It's official. 69-year-old Billy Bob Thornton so desperately wants to be part of Rock n' Roll," per the Daily Mail.

Another wrote, "What on earth is Billy Bob Thornton wearing on his head on The One Show? He looks really odd."

Whatever his fashion choices, it's hard to deny Billy Bob's command of the screen. Let the man live!

