Golfer Cameron Young Is Often Spotted With a MLB Logo — Here's Why What exactly do MLB and the PGA Tour haved in common? Cameron Young. By Ivy Griffith Published March 16 2026, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Some professional golf players are flashier than others. For stars like Tiger Woods, for instance, their personal lives are fodder for headlines and fans (think they) know everything there is to know about them. And then there are players like Cameron Young. Quiet, reserved, and a little less likely to live out loud.

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However, despite Cameron's penchant for ducking the headlines, there's one thing about him that draws attention: the MLB logo that he wore on his sleeve for years, which has now migrated to his collar. While he isn't the only golfer to do this, it's unusual enough to occasion remarks. So, why does he have a MLB logo on his golf uniform? Here's the surprising answer.

Source: MEGA

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Why does Cameron Young have a MLB logo?

Major League Baseball and the PGA Tour aren't necessarily the first buddy sports you might think of, but there's a little bit of crossover. Case in point: Cameron himself. Cameron's attachment to the MLB patch comes from his origin story. His dad, David Young, was the head pro at Sleepy Hollow, a top-tier golf club just outside of New York City, according to The Guardian.

When asked about the patch, Cameron first explained, "I grew up literally inside the gates of Sleepy Hollow Country Club, one of the nicest places you’ll find. I came home and chipped essentially in my front yard.” While speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the golfer went on to share how his connection to Sleepy Hollow brought him to the MLB patch.

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He went on to explain, “So it started — the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, is a member at Sleepy Hollow. My parents have known them for 20 years; they’re great people. When I first turned pro, they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ And at the time I had just gotten [PGA Tour Canada] status, or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing — no status anywhere, essentially. And so I said ‘Absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since, and they’ve been an awesome partner.”

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According to The Guardian, other golf stars to wear Major League Baseball logos include Peter Malnati, Billy Andrade, Brendon Todd and Spencer Levin. It's the result of a brand deal first dreamed up by sports agent David Parker that has taken off with a life of its own.

What is Cameron Young's net worth?

Throughout his career, Cameron has proven to be a quiet and capable competitor. His PGA Tour stats show that he has two PGA Tour wins, as well as an impressive three Top 10 placings. He was born in Scarborough, N.Y., and attended Wake Forest University.

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Source: MEGA