Here's Why Scottie Scheffler's Caddie, Ted Scott, Had to Abruptly Leave the Championship

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler had to briefly part ways with his caddie, Ted Scott, during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 10, 2025, forcing him to rely on a tour chaplain.

The sudden departure of Scott, who has been Scheffler’s caddie since late 2021, left fans wondering what happened that made him leave such a big event. Well, here’s the scoop.

What happened to Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott?

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, had to leave the FedEx St. Jude Championship before the final round on Aug. 10, 2025, to return home to Louisiana for an unexpected private family matter, according to the PGA Tour.

While details about the situation haven’t been disclosed, some sources suggest it was a family emergency. Scott himself hasn’t updated his Instagram about what’s going on in his personal life; however, he did miss posting his usual Sunday sermon, a weekly uplifting message he shares on Instagram, on Aug. 11, 2025.

Because of Scott’s sudden departure, Scheffler turned to Chaplain Brad Payne, who is also the president of the College Golf Fellowship, to fill in as caddie. This wasn’t the first time Payne covered because Scott had to step away.

In 2024, during the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Payne filled in during the third round so Scott could return home to see his daughter graduate. But a temporary caddie change wasn’t the only challenge Scheffler faced during the 2024 championship. The day before Payne stepped in, Scheffler was arrested for failing to follow police orders during a traffic fatality investigation, according to ESPN. Despite the arrest, Scheffler made it out of jail in time to tee off, shooting an impressive 66.

How did Ted Scott become Scottie Scheffler's caddie?

Scott and Scheffler actually met at Bible study, and that’s how Scott became the professional golfer’s caddie. He started caddying for Scheffler in 2021 and has held the role ever since.

Scheffler felt Scott could help elevate his game, explaining, “I just think the world of him as a person, so that was why I was attracted to him — just being a potential good partner for me out on the course. I really wanted to work with a Christian, too. That’s how I try to live my life,” Scheffler said, per Golf Monthly.

As for Scott accepting the role, he reportedly said, “I asked my family to pray on it for a week. They came back and said to go caddie for Scottie.” When it comes to their relationship, a video posted by YouTuber TaylorMade Golf showed that these two definitely pair well together.

When asked how Scheffler would describe working with Scott, he joked it was “difficult.” Scott, meanwhile, gave his honest opinion, calling it a “bromance.” Scheffler later admitted, “I think we have fun, keep things pretty loose.”

