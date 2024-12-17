No. 1 Golfer in the World Scottie Scheffler Has an Impressive Net Worth His fortune comes from professional golf as well as sponsorships. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2024, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @NBCSports

If you grew up in Bergen County, N.J., then you've probably heard of the Ridgewood Country Club. I worked there for a few seasons, and it was always incredible (both in terms of stress and excitement) when the club hosted a golf tournament.

This is why it's a trip to see that the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, was born in Ridgewood, NJ. And that top spot isn't just a lofty distinction, but it's helped him accrue a sizable net worth to boot.

What is Scottie Scheffler's net worth?

According to NBC Olympics, the golfer's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. However, as is often the case, pinning folks' net worths down is often difficult and the outlet mentions that some reports put Scheffler's wealth at almost double that amount — $90 million.

Scottie Scheffler Professional Golfer Net worth: $90 million As of December 2024, Scottie Scheffler has been ranked the No. 1 pro golfer in the world for over 100 weeks by the Official World Golf Rating. He plays on the PGA tour and has two Masters Tournament championship wins under his belt. Birthdate: June 21, 1996 Birthplace: Ridgewood, N.J. Mother: Diane Scheffler Father: Scott Scheffler Marriages: Meredith Scudder (m. 2020) Children: Bennett (b. 2024)

Scheffler was "raised in the Dallas Suburbs" according to NJ.com. But he did live in N.J. up until he was 6 years old and first began playing golf at Paramus's nine-hole course Orchard Hills.

Scheffler said that he has no problem with the state claiming him, but conceded that all he remembers from his Jersey days was hanging out in his backyard. It was there he would crack golf balls with a club, blasting them out of the yard.

What were Scottie Scheffler's 2024 earnings?

Unless Scottie spends money like it burns a hole in his pocket, it seems that his net worth lies on the higher end of the estimations. That's because a separate NBC Sports article broke down all of the money Scheffler pocketed playing the game in 2024 ... and it's a lot.

It's important to note that these payouts don't include endorsements — all of the winnings are directly tied to his accomplishments on the course and throughout 2024, Scottie Scheffler crushed time and time again. He was able to win "seven official PGA Tour Titles, including the Masters, the Players, the Tour Championship, and four signature events."

Not to mention Scottie came up big for the United States during the 2024 Paris Olympic games — he earned a gold medal and defended his status as No. 1 in the world in the Bahamas. Not to mention the Hero World Challenge which, despite not being an official tournament, earned Scottie a cool $1 million.

So let's do the math. Scottie banked $29,228,357 while on the PGA Tour. On top of that, he nabbed another $25,000,000 by winning the FedEx cup. The Comcast Business top 10 win also earned him another $8,000,000, and the $1 million hero win. So that brings Scottie's 2024 earnings to a whopping $63,228,357.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 arrest — a misunderstanding.

In March of 2024, Scheffler had charges filed and dropped against him after what he calls an "unfortunate misunderstanding" during a "chaotic situation" outside of the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Police stationed outside of the Golf Club were directing traffic while tending to the site of a pedestrian death. Scheffler, while attempting to make it to a tee time, was detained and arrested by police officers. Jefferson County, Kentucky Attorney Mike O'Connell asked the judge presiding over the case to drop the charges against Scheffler after seeing "the totality of the evidence" of the situation.

