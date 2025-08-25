Ted Scott's Nephew Had a "Devastating" Accident That Took the Caddie Away From Golf Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, was affected by the unexpected tragedy during the 2025 PGA season. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 25 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional golf is supposed to be one of the most relaxed sports in the business. But sometimes, a tragedy will shake the entire PGA Tour. That was the case of what happened to Ted Scott. The talented caddie, who has worked alongside Scottie Scheffler over the course of many years, was forced to leave in the middle of the 2025 edition of the St. Jude Championship event. The official reason behind his departure was stated to be a family emergency.

After months of speculation regarding what had actually happened to Ted, the caddie came forward to indicate that it was all related to his nephew. The boy and everyone who loves him were going through a tough time while the St. Jude Championship took place in Memphis, TN. What happened to Ted Scott's nephew? Here's what we know about the heartbreaking situation that took the caddie away from the PGA Tour during a critical stretch of the season.

What happened to Ted Scott's nephew?

According to an Instagram video posted by Ted Scott, his nephew was involved in a terrible accident that caused concern for his entire family. In order to preserve the young man's privacy, details regarding the injuries weren't disclosed by the caddie. Instead, Ted used his platform to ask his followers to show their support. He said he had, "A devastating family emergency, probably the hardest thing I've ever walked through in my entire life." He also posted the the text, "Please pray for Joel." A timeline for the physical recovery of Ted Scott's nephew wasn't established in the aforementioned video.

When Ted Scott had to leave the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler continued to play with the help of Chaplain Brad Payne, who also happened to work as the president of the College Golf Fellowship. Scottie didn't manage to win the event, and he remained worried about what was happening to his long-time friend. Scottie continued to compete in the summer of 2025 through the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour showed support for Ted Scott.

Word got around related to the accident suffered by Ted Scott's nephew. While the 2025 PGA Tour continued, relevant figures from the world of professional golf showed their support for Ted and his family. Every single player involved in the 2025 Tour Championship wore a yellow ribbon as part of their outfit in solidarity with Ted, according to Daily Mail. The gesture was prominent enough to be noticeable by anyone who tuned in to the prestigious event.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott met at Bible study, prompting the friendship that would end up with Ted becoming the player's caddie. The professional partnership began in 2021, the season in which Scottie emerged victorious at the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and many more events that took the golf star's career and net worth to new heights.